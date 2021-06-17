Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 38 marriage licenses for the month of May.

Michael Alexander Finnegan, Jacksonville, and Joshua Javierelias Aquino, Jacksonville;

James Stephen Murphy Jr, Kenansville, and Vickie Sprinkle Barker, Gastonia;

Alexander Dewitt Purcell, Clinton, and Madison Alyse Phillips, Warsaw;

Jason Mccoy Whaley, Kenansville, and Tasha Mai Lorenz, Kenansville;

Darrell Sterling Boswell Jr, Charlotte, and Kiara Simone Chasten, Charlotte;

Michael Dean Hall, Richlands, and Ada Sue Runyon Straughn, Beulaville;

Jahronn Akeem Johnson, Wallace, and Tyler Nicole Fulton, Rose Hill;

Jason Wade Heath, Pink Hill, and Crystal Arline Taylor Varker, Albertson;

Michael Williams, Fremont, and Valerie Antoinette Hill, Faison;

Ricardo Francisco Carranza Pincay, Wallace, and Fanny Kirstal Portillo Lazo, Wallace;

Gerson David Bonilla Ayala, Warsaw, and Alba Yasmin Urias Mejia, Warsaw;

Eric Lynn Daniel, Richlands, and Tammy Rae Howard, Richlands;

Jose Nieves Lira Lira, Albertson, and Araceli Velazquez Ortiz, Albertson;

Chris Dwight Ramsey Jr., Beulaville, and Kelsey Elizabeth Clark, Beulaville;

Daniel Gene Miller, Pink Hill, and Melisa Carol Williams Chestnutt, Pink Hill;

Ryan Mitchell Mccartney, Teachey, and Harriett Bowen, Teachey;

Antonio Devonte Smith, Rose Hill, and Quaneshia Marie Phillips, Rose Hill;

Samuel Hernandez, Magnolia, and Marisol Cabrera, Magnolia;

Maria Dolores Marquez Enamorado, Wallace, and Jose Manuel Rivera Carranza, Wallace;

Brandon Keith Briggs, Goldsboro, and Ashley Faith Kornegay, Goldsboro;

Johnson Marshal Sloan, Chinquapin, and Jessi Caroline Edwards, Beulaville;

James Carroll Travis Grady, Mt Olive, and Shirley Lynn Jacobs Rivera, Seven Springs;

Quinton andrew Frazzelle, Kenansville, and Amber Leigh Davis, Beulaville;

Matthew Gray Marshburn, Wallace, and Haley Alexis Kennedy, Beulaville;

Antwon Berrell Banks, Goldsboro, and Crystal Marie Stevens, Calypso;

Jason Blanchard Patterson, Faison, and Robin Louise Wing, Faison;

Deonte Montrelle George, Princeton, and Dasha Sutton, Goldsboro;

Tony Paul Horne Jr., Wallace, and Heather Hughes Rivenbark, Wallace;

Juan Jose Gonzalez Cabriales, Wallace, and Rebekah Kaye Swinson, Wallace;

Jeffery Carlton Webster, Seven Springs, and Amy Nicole King Stone, Seven Springs;

Daniel Brent Bell Jr., Kenansville, and Samantha Nicole Buffkin, Kenansville;

Jonathan Devern Howard, Magnolia, and Hillary Michelle Drew, Magnolia;

Rony Edgardo Diaz Romero, Newton Grove, and Delia Priscilla Chavira, Newton Grove;

Hector Geovanny Garcia, Rose Hill, and Hannah Faye Ortega Wells, Wallace;

Jeffrey Kendall Murphy, Rose Hill; and Deborah Hamilton Pittman, Wallace;

Eric Paul Williford, Beulaville, and Velma Leanne Willis, Beulaville;

Jean Ronald Jeanty, Warsaw, and Louissa Charles, Warsaw;

Barry Alexander Jones, Rocky Point, and Yurida Mora Reyes, Atkinson.

