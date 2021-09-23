Twenty seven marriage licenses were issued in Duplin County by Anita Marie Savage, Register of Deeds for the month ending Aug. 31.

Jesus Cortes Andrade, Rose Hill, and Maria Del C Ramos, Rose Hill;

Didier Dodamin Navarro Ponce, Wallace, and Nathalie Rocio Ramirez, Mount Olive;

Stuart Bernice Rivenbark, Mount Olive, and Donna Faye Bell, Mount Olive;

Gregory Lee East, Mt. Olive, and Katie Louise Foster Kornegay, Mt. Olive;

Luis Armando Amador Izaguirre, Wallace, And Sonia Lizeth Diaz Castillo, Wallace;

Frank Judson Turner, Texas, And Raquel Dominguez Osherow, Texas;

Felipa Reynoso Gonzalez, Warsaw, And Jose Castaneda Tello, Warsaw;

Michael Nelson Faulk, Kenansville, And Dallas Carol Barron, Kenansville;

Joseph Leslie Boothe, Kenansville, And Cynthia Ann Weedman Strickland, Florida;

William Oliver Ortiz Perez, Burgaw, And Mayeni Egalid Velazquez Perez, Burgaw;

Willie James Murphy, Wallace, And Lexus Shatavia Denise Farrior, Rose Hill;

Brennen Josiah Guerrier, Warsaw, And Kelly Lynn White, Warsaw;

Edward Earl Williams, Warsaw, And Angela Feleca Newkirk, Warsaw;

Rolando Mendez-Velasquez, Kinston, And Olga Ramon-Velasquez, Kinston;

Clifford Ray Barwick Jr., Mount Olive, And Ashley Michelle Schaub Kornegay, Mount Olive;

Reuben Chester Smith, Wallace, And Wanda Denise Kennedy, Beulaville;

Dwight Leon Gipson Ii, Albertson, And Harley Lynn Hill, Albertson;

Patric Austin Heath, Harrells, And Kasey Michelle Malone, Hillsborough;

Antoine Devone Bowden, Rose Hill, And Sha-Mayra Khewaya Scott, Rose Hill;

Kendall Ophas Hunter, Wallace, And Amanda Renee Haines Shumate, Wallace;

Esteban Cruz Cruz, Watha, And Ofelia Santiago Bautista, Watha;

Anthony Darrell Whitfield, Kinston, And Kimberly Dawn Miller, Kinston;

Owen Thomas Hill, Deep Run, And Ashley Nicole Davis, Deep Run;

Luis Humberto Sanchez Lopez, Albertson, And Claudia Yohana Gonzalez Cabrera, Albertson;

Tyler Blake Brock, Deep Run, And Carrie-Ann Nicole Hines, Pink Hill;

Jose Rosendo Aquilar Andrade, Magnolia, And Lesbi Yalitza Lara Ramos, Magnolia;

Michael Scott Whaley, Wallace, And Tina Usher Lefler, Rosehill;

