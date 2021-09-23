Twenty seven marriage licenses were issued in Duplin County by Anita Marie Savage, Register of Deeds for the month ending Aug. 31.
Jesus Cortes Andrade, Rose Hill, and Maria Del C Ramos, Rose Hill;
Didier Dodamin Navarro Ponce, Wallace, and Nathalie Rocio Ramirez, Mount Olive;
Stuart Bernice Rivenbark, Mount Olive, and Donna Faye Bell, Mount Olive;
Gregory Lee East, Mt. Olive, and Katie Louise Foster Kornegay, Mt. Olive;
Luis Armando Amador Izaguirre, Wallace, And Sonia Lizeth Diaz Castillo, Wallace;
Frank Judson Turner, Texas, And Raquel Dominguez Osherow, Texas;
Felipa Reynoso Gonzalez, Warsaw, And Jose Castaneda Tello, Warsaw;
Michael Nelson Faulk, Kenansville, And Dallas Carol Barron, Kenansville;
Joseph Leslie Boothe, Kenansville, And Cynthia Ann Weedman Strickland, Florida;
William Oliver Ortiz Perez, Burgaw, And Mayeni Egalid Velazquez Perez, Burgaw;
Willie James Murphy, Wallace, And Lexus Shatavia Denise Farrior, Rose Hill;
Brennen Josiah Guerrier, Warsaw, And Kelly Lynn White, Warsaw;
Edward Earl Williams, Warsaw, And Angela Feleca Newkirk, Warsaw;
Rolando Mendez-Velasquez, Kinston, And Olga Ramon-Velasquez, Kinston;
Clifford Ray Barwick Jr., Mount Olive, And Ashley Michelle Schaub Kornegay, Mount Olive;
Reuben Chester Smith, Wallace, And Wanda Denise Kennedy, Beulaville;
Dwight Leon Gipson Ii, Albertson, And Harley Lynn Hill, Albertson;
Patric Austin Heath, Harrells, And Kasey Michelle Malone, Hillsborough;
Antoine Devone Bowden, Rose Hill, And Sha-Mayra Khewaya Scott, Rose Hill;
Kendall Ophas Hunter, Wallace, And Amanda Renee Haines Shumate, Wallace;
Esteban Cruz Cruz, Watha, And Ofelia Santiago Bautista, Watha;
Anthony Darrell Whitfield, Kinston, And Kimberly Dawn Miller, Kinston;
Owen Thomas Hill, Deep Run, And Ashley Nicole Davis, Deep Run;
Luis Humberto Sanchez Lopez, Albertson, And Claudia Yohana Gonzalez Cabrera, Albertson;
Tyler Blake Brock, Deep Run, And Carrie-Ann Nicole Hines, Pink Hill;
Jose Rosendo Aquilar Andrade, Magnolia, And Lesbi Yalitza Lara Ramos, Magnolia;
Michael Scott Whaley, Wallace, And Tina Usher Lefler, Rosehill;