Twenty three marriage licenses were issued in Duplin County by Anita Marie Savage, Register of Deeds for the month ending July 31.
Christopher Bryant Daly Jr., Goldsboro, and Macayla Ann Tyndall, Goldsboro;
Thomas Jeffery Edwards, Wallace, and Teresa Mcclure Powell, Wallace;
Kaleb Reed Pittman, Richlands, and Hope Susanne English, Chinquapin;
Earl Lane Rouse, Warsaw, and Marie Holland Bone, Leland;
Erick Borja Arzate, Rose Hill, and Glendy Rios-renteria, La Grange;
Cordell Tyler Eacho, Mount Olive, and Brandi Faith Best, Mount Olive;
Tyrone Tirrell Holmes, Maple Hill, and Maria Antonia Marcia, Warsaw;
Brandon Michael Jackson, Goldsboro, and Victoria Elizabeth Capps, Clayton;
Cody Dillon Thigpen, Chinquapin, Jessica Virginia James, Wallace;
James Andrew Guthrie, Wallace, and Robin Carol Brown, Wallace;
John Adron Moore Ii, Rose Hill, and Garland Whaley Jr., Rose Hill;
Joseph Edward Buckner, Rose Hill, and Sharon Elaine Hubbard Lester, Wilmington;
Bradley Scott Saranas, Michigan, and Heather Mae Laich, Michigan;
Justin Paul Odell, Warsaw, and Sarah Rose Hemingway, Clinton;
Danny Murl Futrell, Beulaville, and Kay Edwards Croom, Beulaville;
Chelsey Tayor White, Kenansville, and Cody Lee Boone, Kenansville;
Robert Elijah Holt Mercer, Beulaville, and Kurstin Elizabeth Scronce, Beulaville;
Edward Surrail Jones, Goldsboro, and Virginia Yvette Russell, Goldsboro;
Luis Eliseo Quiroz, Warsaw, and Ofelia Lenore Avalos, Warsaw;
Bradley Scott Blanton, Wallace, and Rebekah Thomas Murray, Wallace;
Jeffrey Lee Edwards Sr., Rose Hill, and Linda Kay Howe Burrows, Rose Hill;
Juan Ramon Alvarado, Teachey, and Jacqueline Arevalo Sosa, Teachey;
Henry Gomez-jaimes, Magnolia, and Yunivar Viridiana Figueroa-luna, Magnolia.