Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 26 Marriage Licenses for the month ending on April 30, 2023 as follows:
Amy Whaley Clark, Beulaville, and Gary Thomas Allbee, Texas;
Marlon Enrique Marquez Irias, Clinton, and Claritza Yanersi Ayala Reyes, Clinton;
Jaelle Diaz, Magnolia, and Jameel Dion Hall, Magnolia;
Jimmy Dean Whaley, Rose Hill, and Melissa Gale Smith, Fayetteville;
Rosely Dariela Acosta Meza, Clinton, and Cristian Javier Meza Orellana, Clinton;
Riley Grace Grady, Goldsboro, and Spencer Blake Williford, Goldsboro;
Karisha Jessup Butcher, Rose Hill, and Gregory Anthony Boney, Rose Hill;
Charizma Kay Szybka, Jacksonville, and Cody Wyatt Moree, Jacksonville;
Jose Juan Garcia Galvan, Warsaw, and Olga Bahena Cruz, Warsaw;
Ralph Matthew Amitrano Ii, Wallace, and Jennifer Cortes Egea, New York;
Nathan James Rose, Rose Hill, and Taylor Nichole Griffith Gerrell, Pennysylvania;
Anna Nicole Maready, Wallace, and Aaron Daniel Rand, Wallace;
Carina Perez-Perez, Mount Olive, and Uziel Lopez, Mount Olive;
Duland Thomas Jenkins, Beulaville, and Karen Sholar Batchelor, Chinquapin;
Fany Maricela Castellon Lopez, Beulaville, and Luis Fernando Cano Zuniga, Beulaville;
Sonja D Grimstead Comeau, Kenansville, and Jasper Carter Medlin, Kenansville;
Yoana Hernandez-Navarro, Kenansville, and Rodrigo Gallardo Juarez, Kenansville;
Roy Neil Bradshaw, Wallace, and Kelly Eves Smith, Chinquapin;
Joe Lee Winsil Iii, Richlands, and Maison Brook Mcomas, Pink Hill;
Katie Marie Greene, Wallace, and Wesley Adam Sholar, Wallace;
Carlos Humberto Juarez Lopez, Mount Olive, and Gabriela Rodriguez Perez, Mount Olive;
Blanca Delia Fernandez Ramos, Magnolia, and Jesus Eugenio Gonzalez Castaneda, Magnolia;
Owen Bryant Martin Jr., Warsaw, and Amy Proffitt Young, Warsaw;
Molly Joel Kennedy, Pink Hill, and Evan Gray Maultsby, Wilmington;
Willow Abram Sierra Rodriguez, Wallace, and Evelyn Elizabeth Tobar-Palomo, Wallace;
Jimmy Daryl Sheffield Jr., Teachey, and Amy Brinson Hunter, Wallace.
