Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 26 Marriage Licenses for the month ending on Aug. 31, 2023 as follows:
Marcus Jamal Corbett, Warsaw, and Meylin Celina Perez Cortedano, Salemburg; Lindsey Keith Cottle, Teachey, and Gricelida Miranda Flores, Teachey; Anthony Joseph Rosso, Teachey, and Anne Baker Bryant, Teachey; Zachary Joe Hyde, Wisconsin, and Audrey Renae Mercer, Clinton; Nicholas Antonio Rackley, Rose Hill, and Paige Brittany Deborah Often, Rose Hill; Artrisha Le’shae Mcmillan, Rose Hill, and Richard Rashawne Miller, Rose Hill; Hailey Madison Wiant, Richlands, and Cameron Brett Lanier, Richlands; Swapnil Jayantibhai Vaghasia, Canada, and Disha Sharadbhai Patel, Warsaw; Elizabeth Nichole Rivenbark, Mount Olive, and Nicholas Dale Altenburg, Mount Olive; Richie Lynn Bowen, Pink Hill, and Marjorie Maurine Sandlin, Kenansville; Steven Thomas Rousseau, Wallace, and Brittany Nicole Latham, Wallace; Cameron Douglas Thigpen, Mount Olive, and Amber Shay Taylor, Mount Olive; Christopher William Hicks, Seven Springs, and Eluvia Hernandez Cabera, Mount Olive; Sandra Felicita Pineda, Teachey, and Marco Antonio Canales Sandoval, Teachey; James Lamont Boney, Kenansville, and Natoya Patrice Lamb, Kenansville; Juan Carlos Esparza Campos, Pink Hill, and Herminia Resendiz Arteaga, Pink Hill; Jeremy Scott Rouse, Deep Run, and Christy Nicole Thompson, Deep Run; Erik Perez, Richlands, and Irais Juarez Diaz, Richlands; Luci Donatila Burgos, Wallace, and Felix A Quintero Garcia, Magnolia; Amanda Katherine Doss, Wallace, and Zachary Ryan Casteen, Wallace; Stephen Green Reeves, Angier, and Joy Padgett Ramsey, Wallace; Gabriel William Lengkeek, Mt Olive, and Krystal Cayla Goodman, Seven Springs; Ikeem Jamal Graham, Rose Hill, and Brittany Rynell Sutton, Wallace; John Christopher Bagley, Chinquapin, and Jessica Lynn Bagley, Chinquapin