Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 23 marriage licenses for the month ending Jan. 31, 2023 as follows:
John Elton Highsmith, Wallace, and Cynthia Lynn Edwards, Teachey;
Jaymie Lauren anderson, Rose Hill, and Vernon Hall Rouse Iv, Rose Hill;
Marvin Raul Rodriguez Caceres, Wallace, and Tesly Waldina Zelaya Ocampo, Wallace;
Alissa Morgan Kennedy, Mount Olive, and Tyler Austin Hargrove, Mount Olive;
Jeffrey Lynn Thigpen, Warsaw, and Kimberly Taylor Matthis, Kenansville;
Juan Bautista Vasquez Reyes, Mount Olive, and Elida Audelia Sales Lopez, Mount Olive;
Abelino Milla Diaz, Magnolia, and Denia Lizeth Gamez Herrera, Magnolia;
Joshua Harmon Sanderson, Beulaville, and Zuliemith Rojas Roldan, Magnolia;
Amberly Michelle Long, Rose Hill, and Jamie Russell Pickett, Rose Hill;
Katelyn Elizabeth Grady, Beulaville, and Anthony Caleb Teachey, Beulaville;
Josselin Alondra Murillo-Santiago, Clinton, and Felix Joel Garcia Morales, Clinton;
Timothy John Allen, Albertson, and Paula Fran Beyer, Albertson;
Joseph Wesley Tew, Clinton, and Bethany Ann Padgett, Rose Hill;
Danny Ralph Brinson, Wallace, and Marcia Gomes Oliveira Mabry, Wallace;
Nichelle Jawanne West, Clinton, and Levern Coston Jr., Burgaw;
Henry Adalid Cruz Ramirez, Rose Hill, and Maria Angelica Perez Romero, Rose Hill;
Chloe Shea Mobley, Beulaville, and Henry Graysen Wash, Beulaville;
Jason Bryan Peterson, Teachey, and Shaweshi Lodema Francine Washington, Rocky Point;
Kerry Aliza Miller, Seven Springs, and Jordan Raymond Knowles, Mount Olive;
Keren Nohemi Velazquez-Francisco, Wallace, and Randal Scott Parker, Wallace;
Leslie Gray Williford, Beulaville, and Shawn Craig Ireland, Beulaville;
Heidi Exum Morris, Pink Hill, and Elton Howard Hiller Iii, Pink Hill;
Peyton John Jacobs, Richlands, and Haley Brook Hill, Richlands.
