Sandra Zibelin Phillips, Wallace, and Ronald Wayne Meadows, Wallace;
Haley Marie Blackstone, Ohio, and Dustin Edwin Alexander Cline, Ohio;
Gerardo Serrano, Wallace, and Maritza Borja Lopez, Wallace;
Amanda Sherrill Pressley, Beulaville, and Terry Wayne Mccoy, Beulaville;
Dana Sue Murphy, Wallace, and Cody Henderson Alston, Wallace;
Steven Nicholas Hamilton, Arizona, and Anna Leigh Stone, Arizona;
Sierra Reshan Williams, Beulaville, and William James Whaley, Beulaville;
Joshua Perry Tully, Jacksonville, and Aurora Sky Malcolm, Jacksonville;
Michelle Lara, Rose Hill, and Anner Rosquete, Rose Hill;
Donald Walter Fritze, Willard, and Keighley Nevaeh Cain, Beulaville;
Skylar Madison Cerceo, Calypso, and James Alexander Hester, Calypso;
Felix Jesus Castorena, Seven Springs, and Teri Lee Cartagena, Seven Springs;
Donna Brooke English Hardin, Wallace, and Joshua Reed James, Wallace;
Nathan Randall Carawan, Albertson, and Kimberly Ann Denning, Albertson;
Eli Esau Dominguez Perez, Clinton, and Briana Del Pilar Flores Hernandez, Clinton;
Karen Brainard Hudson, Wallace, and Timothy Lynn James, Wallace;
Eliseo Davalos, Kinston, and Yensi Marleni Navidad Garcia, Pink Hill;
Lorena Siqueiros Gonzalez, Kenansville, and Jesus Huerta Ibarra, Kenansville;
Christopher Jay anderson, Clinton, and Patricia Terri Lewis, Clinton;
Tyquay Dandre Davis, Virginia, and Samaria Cheyenne Dixon, Wallace;
Carrie Ann Wersching, Apex, and Martin Donald Kollath Iii, Apex;
Katherine Leigh Hatcher, Chinquapin, and Rodreguze Morcell Thompson,
Chinquapin;
Kenneth Austin Warner, Teachey, and Mckenzie Harrelson Milam, Teachey;
Victor Glenn Padgette, Wallace, and Charlene Futrell Meshaw, Wallace.
Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 24 marriage licenses for the month ending on March 31, 2023 as follows:
