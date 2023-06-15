Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 30 Marriage Licenses for the month ending on May 31, 2023 as follows:
David Bautista, Mount Olive, and Elisabel Perez, Mount Olive; Ryan Ariel Hernandez, Magnolia, and Madelyn Sogesi Hernandez Moradel, Magnolia; Jonathan Ray Tripp, Seven Springs, and Sarah Marie Netzley, Seven Springs; Taylor Blair Mitchell, Mount Olive, and Griffen-Jase Waitley Kornegay, Mount Olive; Jose Chanel Nolasco Pineda, Magnolia, and Gladis Argentina Lizardo Pagoada, Magnolia; Jose Orrostieta Bernal Jr, Seven Springs, and Jacqueline Cindy Rangel Ramirez, Seven Springs; Ezequiel Sanchez Torres, Seven Springs, and Yulma Yaneth Diaz Gomez, Seven Springs; Kimberly Marie Wilkins, Mount Olive, and Roberto Junior Silva, Mount Olive; Brenna Renee Mobley, Beulaville, and Linwood Weston Jenkins, Wallace; Michael Leon Mills, Pink Hill, and Erika Calderon Sanchez, Pink Hill; Regina Gail Page, Wallace, and Guadalupe Zapata Solis, Wallace; Jairo N Molina Hernandez, Clinton, and Victoria Anahi Ayala Meza, Clinton; Jose Sanchez Veliz, Magnolia, and Karla Yohana andrade Enamorado, Magnolia; Luis Fernando De La Rosa Lopez, Kenansville, and Angela Torrans Edwards, Kenansville; Shacrystal Ann Lajuel Roberts, Kenansville, and Terry Jerome Robinson Jr., Cameron; Tania Berenice Roblero Roblero, Warsaw, and Wilbur Pierce Mintz Iii, Trenton; Ashley Denise Thompson, Chinquapin, and Zackary Kage Rivenbark, Chinquapin; Chadwick Dowell Rouse, Deep Run, and Ashleigh Nadine Isham, Seven Springs; Charles Lee Sutton Iii, Kenansville, and Allison Wells Avent, Faison; Michael Oneal Boyette Jr., Pink Hill, and Cierra Lanier Southard, Beulaville; Robert Paul Holland, Newton Grove, and Dondi Lynn Pate, Mount Olive; Dontario Jerome Wooten, Goldsboro, and Sierra Janel Dixon, Warsaw; Tamera Michelle Tabor, Virginia, and Ferron Malachi Medeiros, Virginia; Mary Schneider Lee, Wallace, and Douglas Dwight Sholar, Wallace; Vernon Blake Brown, Mount Olive, and Brigitte Jeyaseelan, Mount Olive; Juan A Anariba, Goldsboro, and Sandra Blasina Torres Carcamo, Goldsboro; David Aaron Kline, Virginia, and Kylie Renee Nafzger, Virginia; James Barron Hamner Iii, Georgia, and Erin Loy Baker, Georgia; Michael Douglas Branch, Warsaw, and Betsy Fern Johnson, Warsaw; Morgan Paige Martin, Faison, and Ricky Daniel Cameron, Faison.