Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 25 marriage licenses for the month ending Nov. 30, 2022 as follows:
Quinton Dean Bass, Wallace, and Jordan Michele Blanton, Beulaville;
Jonathan Hayir Benitez, Wallace, and Yaleni Carolina Montes Cuevas, Rose Hill;
James Elwood Brock, Mount Olive, and Toni Hemphill Cates, Wilmington;
Jacquelyn Marie Weary, Beulaville, and Austin James Wilson, Beulaville;
Dennis Marshall Buie, Wallace, and Lisa Leigh Stone Boyette, Wallace;
Iasia Shanea Murphy, Magnolia, and andre Robert Walker, Wallace;
Abigail Joy Stadeli, Washington, and Devon Jay Beachy, Beulaville;
Paula La-Toya Dobson, Mount Olive, and Stanley Earl Smith Jr., Mount Olive;
Shea Anthony Day, Beulaville, and Michelle Brown Lamb, Beulaville;
Nikolas Samuel Richard Rothstein, Beulaville, and Linda Mary Barg, Massachusetts;
James Daniel King, Wallace, and Meredith Elizabeth Perritt, Wallace;
Van Arthur anderson, Mount Olive, and Delphine Mcclarin Bruce, Mount Olive;
Rebecca Annette Klink, Beulaville, and andrew Jackson Newkirk Jr., Beulaville;
Francisco Jose Valles, Clinton, and Leticia Roldan, Clinton;
William Lucian Wallace Iii, Mount Olive, and Shirley May Gross, Mount Olive;
Tony De La Cruz Lazaro, Warsaw, and Jenny Tereza Ocamop Mejia, Warsaw;
Adam Nugene Blanton, Magnolia, and Amber Nichole Whaley, Magnolia;
Harrison Lee Boyette, Pink Hill, Monica Jones Horrell Boling, Pink Hill;
Moises Miranda Cardona, Warsaw, and Rosalinda Ramirez Y Ramirez, Warsaw;
Yesenia Flores Gonzalez, Warsaw, and Bernardo Capistran Santoyo, Warsaw;
Brittney Nicole Farrior, Mount Olive, and Dustin Jarrell Pike, Stantonsburg;
Wade Thomas Johnson, Warsaw, and Ashley Robin Glass, Warsaw;
Taylor Rae Kissner, Warsaw, and Aaron Wade Murray, Wallace;
Leah Marie Smith, Wallace, and Michael Benton Lanier, Wallace;
Gabriel Elliott Fountain, Chinquapin, and Gracelyn Taylor Rhodes, Chinquapin.
