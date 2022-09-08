Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 28 marriage licenses for the month ending Aug. 31, 2022 as follows:
David Antonio Parker, Wallace, and Greta Shontea Hines, Durham;
Tammy Dee Smith Harding, Warsaw, and Edwin Russell Nelson, Warsaw;
Selena Jane Casteen-Salazar, Willard, and Christopher Velasquez Angeles, Willard;
Araceli Flores Jaimes, Warsaw, and Miguel Angel Garcia Bahena, Warsaw;
Taylor Nicole Mullins, Beulaville, and Quinton Parker Sandlin, Beulaville;
Fabiana Lopez Morales, Mount Olive, and Ramiro Perez Sales, Mount Olive;
John Micheal Sampson, Watha, and Ann Marie Brock, Rose Hill;
Billy Gordon Hunter, Beulaville, and Malina Sholar Mobley, Wallace;
Nicholas Dean Adams, Willard, and Kayla Marie Batson, Willard;
Caleb andrew Grady, Warsaw, and Lakyn Nicole Smith, Warsaw;
Elijah Steven Rusk, Mount Olive, and Kaitlyn Rebecca Nenni, Mount Olive;
Katherine Brooke Grimes, Faison, and Dallas Austin Bradshaw, Faison;
Stephen Anthony Mogollon, Beulaville, and Rosa Malgarita Veliz, Beulaville;
Robert Tres Lee Cox Iii, Burgaw, and Kelly Jacquelyn Tada, Burgaw;
Morgan Haley Matthis, Clinton, and Matthew Brent Horne, Beulaville;
Sarah Hope Turner, Pink Hill, and Derek Allan Haider, Pink Hill;
James Hilton Snyder Ii, Chinquapin, and Victoria Grace Padgette, Wallace;
Hannah Jane Smith, Pink Hill, and Jonathan Blake Lanier, Pink Hill;
Joseph Carlton Sholar, Wallace, and Cathy Diane Needham Parker, Wallace;
Oscar David Romero-Rodriguez, Magnolia, and Anielka Victoria Perez Aguirre, Warsaw;
Felix Antonio Paulino, Burgaw, and Dolores Rodriguez Vazquez, Burgaw;
Sarah Michelle Carter, Wallace, and Joshua Daniel Brown, Wallace;
Tammy Ruth Waters Steele, Beulaville, and Michael Paul Castevens, Beulaville;
Frederick Allen Rouse Jr, Mount Olive, and Amy Brooks Hope Howell, Goldsboro;
Aaron John Knoerzer, Teachey, and Kassidy Lynn Tyer, Rocky Point;
Diana Yalixa Turcios Pineda, Clinton, and Carlos Marcelo Olivares Latino, Clinton;
Adriana Delgado, Faison, and William Perry Rivenbark, Faison;
Candice Rae Lashley Ratliff, Chinquapin, and Daylan Dean Sholar, Chinquapin.
