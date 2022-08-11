Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 26 marriage licenses for the month ending July 31, 2022 as follows:
Daisy Avila Flores, Wallace, and John Alfred Stallings Iv, Wallace;
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 1:39 am
Dilcia Mileydi Carranza Caceres, Warsaw, and Kelvin Albino Canelas Maradiaga, Warsaw;
Linward Earl Lanier, Wallace, and Alisha Daniele Legette Richards, Wallace;
Shaily Brooke Mccarty, Mt Olive, and Joseph Thomas Rogers, Mt Olive;
Tommy Gregory Drinkwater, Beulaville, and April Marie anderson, Beulaville;
Taylor Hope Pierce, Chinquapin, and Ellis Jackson Turner, Chinquapin;
Laney Brooke Summerlin, Wallace, and Hunter James Tolliver, Wallace;
Lamarr Paris Wimbley Jr., Rose Hill, and Rosa Aurora Venegas Ramos, Rose Hill;
Jackie Wayne Joyner, Mount Olive, and Patricia Ann Bishop Feliciano, Mount Olive;
Denny Aron Halso, Chinquapin, and Katie Marie Donan Lopez Alsina, Chinquapin;
Shirley Davis-Bryant, Wallace, and Philip Wayne Adams, Wallace;
Jordan Elisha Ward, Rose Hill, and Alexis Marie Mobley, Beulaville;
Austin Blake Batchelor, Beulaville, and Savannah Breanne Garner, Beulaville;
Joel Alberto Balestier, Warsaw, and Vanessa Vieira De Lima, Warsaw;
Victoria Mobley Batts, Beulaville, and Bradley Kevin Edwards Jr., Kenansville;
Marcony Escobar Chavez, Clinton, and Victoria Hernandez Torres, Clinton;
Trista Lynn Stevens, Seven Springs, and Coleman Lee Hill, Kinston;
Gabriela Cruz, Seven Springs, and Jesus Manuel Saguilan Garcia, Seven Springs;
Zenaida Nataly Gomez Canales, Wallace, and Miguel Valencia Martinez, Wallace;
Jason Blanchard Patterson, Faison, and Paula Annette Bettany Cave, Faison;
Kareem Tremayne Mcduffie, Warsaw, and Antoinette Juliet Miller, Warsaw;
Stephen Allen Draughon, Warsaw, and Connie Sue anderson Thigpen, Warsaw;
Gillim Joy Storm, Albertson, and Joseph Tate Mogollon, Beulaville;
Jayson Clifford Dewar, Pink Hill, and Theresa Rae Williams, Pink Hill;
Antonio Carbajal, Albertson, and Chelsea Leigh Elrod Lattimore, Albertson;
Lasharon Nicole Trent Mckinney, Virginia, and Joshua Adam Carter, Virginia.
