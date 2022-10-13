Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 39 marriage licenses for the month ending Sept. 30, 2022 as follows:
Alisha Larie Miller, Faison, and Shaun Curtis Jackson Davis, Faison;
Easton Gregory Wells, Rose Hill, and Jenna Faye Worley, Clinton;
Carolina Berrones, Clinton, and Jonathan Ricardo Oroxom, Clinton;
Crystal Gale Norman, Kenansville, and Carl Arthur Nery, Kenansville;
Jhonatan Eliezer Alvarez Martinez, Rose Hill, and Fanny Jannette Cruz Escobar, Rose Hill;
Juanita Vanessa Gray Futrell, Pink Hill, and Joseph Allen Futrell Pittman, Pink Hill;
Justin Blake Smith, Beulaville, and Jessica Kennedy Thomas, Beulaville;
Kyle Gresham Rhodes, Beulaville, and Nikki Marie Strange, Beulaville;
Sarah Mercedes Payne Clark, Hampstead, and Dustin Riley Bell Night, Hampstead;
Lourdes Jessica Martin, Wallace, and Danny Manfredi Maldonado, Wallace;
Joaquin Eduardo Reyes Mejia, Magnolia, and Samara Yenith Canelas Diaz, Magnolia;
Hunter Paul Boykin, Beulaville, and Tiffany Renee Lloyd Ballard, Beulaville;
Lurbin Eneyda Vindel Moradel, Kenansville, and Carlos Leonel Santos Almendares, Kenansville;
Diana Samari Vasquez, Warsaw, and Elvin Alexander Aguilar, Warsaw;
Jasmine Jalnaee Harrington, Hope Mills, and Marcus Denzel Keana, Hope Mills;
Ashley Gail anders, Mount Olive, and Christopher Mark Jacobs, Mount Olive;
Kayla English Coates, Rose Hill, and Jared Allen Pennington, Rose Hill;
Phoebe Alexandria Faircloth, Albertson, and Glenwood Harrold Bostic, Beulaville;
Savannah Marie Hardison, Wallace, and Jonathan Pate Turner, Wallace;
Janetta Croom Mccullen, Faison, and Lemont Fitzgerald Judge, Faison;
Justin Derek Gibbo, Wallace, and Jessica Lynn Elston, Wallace;
Christian Laine Rogers, Wallace, and Zara Gail Henderson Campbell, Wallace;
Silvio Jonathan Giron Mejia, Wilmington, and Kilsy Indira Pena, Wilmington;
Daniel James Fey, Fayetteville, and Melissa Nicole Longo, Dudley;
Maria Alexandra Matos, Wilmington, and Ivan David Victoria Diaz, Leland;
Tanner Austin Hanchey, Wallace, and Miriam Gabrielle Grace Padrick, Chinquapin;
Lindsey Anne Fussell, Kenansville, and Christian Tanner Brennan, Rose Hill;
Sara Rose Newsome, Pink Hill, and Austin James Thigpen, Pink Hill;
Samantha Lynn Morton, Jacksonville, and William andrew Henderson, Wallace;
Jonathan Emanuel Morales Velazquez, Rocky Point, and Elvia Tomas Lopez, Rocky Point;
Brittney Nicole Ward, Beulaville, and Ayden Nash Cole, Beulaville;
Cesar Anael Trejo Guardado, Warsaw, and Monica Rivera, Mount Olive;
Kendall Joann Lego, Beulaville, and Herman David Miller Jr, Beulaville;
Maiesha Michelle Vann, Pink Hill, and Travis Jermaine Player, Warsaw;
Antonio Manuel Flores, Teachey, and Mariana Iveth Banegas Canales, Warsaw;
Silverio Mendez Castro, Seven Springs, and Aura Lopez Godinez, Mount Olive;
Cathy Jean Williams Earl, Richlands, and Michael Ray Decker, Richlands;
Brian Micheal Barrett, Dudley, and Jessica Lynn Hutchison, Dudley.