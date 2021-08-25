WARSAW – The City of Warsaw announced an amendment to the current State of Emergency Declaration, which will require masks until further notice.
“I have determined that there is a potential, yet real threat to public health for the citizens of Warsaw, which may jeopardize human life and safety,” said Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors in the declaration of State of Emergency amendment signed Aug. 24.
The State of Emergency declaration requires the use of face coverings in all Town of Warsaw facilities, buildings, and vehicles for all town employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, a mask must be worn when social distancing of six feet between individuals cannot be maintained, whether indoors or outside.
According to the mandate, no public or private gatherings of more than 50 persons shall take place within the corporate limits of the Town of Warsaw. This restriction is necessary to maintain and protect human health, safety, and welfare.
“Warsaw requirements closely mirror Duplin County’s latest requirements,” said Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin.
The document also that during the State of Emergency, town utility services will not be discontinued for any other reason than to make emergency repairs.
Warsaw law enforcement officers, employees, and emergency management personnel are required to seeking enforcement and implementation of the above mandate.
The Duplin County Health Department is conducting vaccination events on the following dates:
COVID Vaccine- MODERNA (18 and older) *Appointment Necessary. Call 910-296-2130
Aug. 26, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Health Department PFIZER VACCINE 12 years and older
Aug. 27- 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at the Health Department
Aug. 29- 6 p.m. -9 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot in Faison
Aug. 30 WALK-IN vaccination event at the Health Department
Aug. 31 WALK-IN vaccination event at the Health Department
COVID Testing
Drive up to the RV in the Health Department parking lot. No appointment needed
Aug. 25- 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
Aug. 27- 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Residents are eligible for the Summer Card program and may receive a $100 gift card for the first dose of vaccine and $25 for anyone who drives someone to receive their vaccine.