The story “Warsaw reinstates mask mandate” published on Sept. 2, has been updated to reflect that “the Town of Warsaw has NOT issued a stoppage on utility cut-offs for non-payment. Also, the maximum gathering of no more than 50 persons in not in effect.”
WARSAW — An amendment to the current Town of Warsaw State of Emergency Declaration, reinstating the mandatory use of face coverings until further notice was recently announced.
“I have determined that there is a potential, yet real threat to public health for the citizens of Warsaw, which may jeopardize human life and safety,” said Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors in the declaration of State of Emergency amendment signed on Aug. 24.
The State of Emergency declaration requires the use of face coverings in all Town of Warsaw facilities, buildings, and vehicles --within the corporate limits of Warsaw, including non-contiguous areas of town — for all town employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, a mask must be worn when social distancing of six feet between individuals cannot be maintained, whether indoors or outside.
“Warsaw requirements closely mirror Duplin County’s latest requirements,” said Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin.
Warsaw law enforcement officers, employees, and emergency management personnel are required to seeking enforcement and implementation of the above mandate.