Matoaka Westbrook, resident of the Woodland Church Community was pleasantly surprised by friends who delivered “The Old North State Award” on April 26.
The Old North State Award is presented by the governor to recognize “dedication and service beyond expectation and excellence to the great state of North Carolina.”
Westbrook also received a State of North Carolina Centennial Birthday Proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. She celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 14, 2020, with a Community Drive-by parade. Since then, COVID-19 restrictions have kept her close to home.
Westbrook grew up near Folkstone, N.C. and moved to Duplin County after graduating high school. She has been a faithful friend to her county, church, and community.
She and her late husband Joe, operated Westbrook Country Store for many years. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Duplin General Hospital for 19 years. Westbrook cares deeply for her family and continues to inspire all that witness her example and listen to her words of love, wisdom and encouragement.