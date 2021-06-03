KENANSVILLE — A group of Duplin County chiropractors teamed up to donate fully stocked medical kits for Duplin County parks, in an effort to supply them with first aid items to treat minor sports-related injuries. The medical kits were presented last week.
The mastermind behind the donation was Dr. Jennifer Murphy who thought of the idea while attending a 12U baseball game, which ended with her aiding an injured child.
“A pitcher from the opposing team took a line drive to the face,” said Murphy. “While everyone rallied around this sweet young boy to help with his injury, I was the only medical person on site.”
While trying to help the child, Murphy discovered that there was a big need for first aid supplies.
“What struck me was having to dig in mothers’ purses to find basic supplies, to help stabilize his injuries until we could get him transported to the hospital,” she said. “I was very surprised to find out that basic medical kits were not available at most of our local Park and Rec fields.”
Murphy felt compelled to take action and find a solution to the problem.
“I wanted to do something, and I knew my colleagues in Duplin County would want to do the same,” said Murphy. “All of the chiropractors in Duplin County joined together to supply fully stocked med kits (one per park) that would be available through the manager of each park if needed.”
According to Murphy the medical kits donated are light and portable and have everything to help with injuries and other medical emergencies.
“These are our patients and our kids and we are always looking for ways to make our communities better. We are hoping to take this project statewide,” said Murphy.
David Bizzell, Wallace Parks and Recreation director, was pleased with the gesture.
“These first aid kits will benefit all Duplin County recreation departments and help ensure the safety of the youth and fans who attend our programs,” said David Bizzell, Wallace Parks and Recreation director. “Safety is of course the first priority of all of our Duplin County recreational departments, and these kits will help us keep that our very first priority”