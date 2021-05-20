The community is invited to join Miss Rose Hill Ashley-Brooke Daniels, on May 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for “This Is Our Town” Rose Hill Community Clean-Up.
“This event is a part of the ongoing efforts to keep Rose Hill beautiful,” said Daniels. “Keeping our town clean is the responsibility of all the community. I wanted to organize an event that was important to me and gave back to the community.”
According to Daniels, this event is a great opportunity to bring people together and work toward a common goal, not only making the town better but also helping the planet.
The entire community is invited to join this initiative. Fitness enthusiasts will have the opportunity to do what they love and make a difference, during the volunteer trash plogging part of the event. Plogging is a fitness environment-friendly trend that has been gaining interest in the past couple of years, where joggers pick up trash while they get a workout.
If plogging is not your thing, you can join the volunteers who will be planting rose bushes to help Rose Hill preserve its beauty and charm. Anyone interested can be a part of this effort, whether it is planting, plogging, or participating in the white-item home clean-up.
“The town will provide free curbside debris pick-up Friday, May 28,” said Daniels. “They ask that no construction debris be included — that will not be picked up.”
Daniels presented her clean-up event plan to the board of commissioners and the rest was history.
“There has been a lot of support,” said Daniels, who has been working diligently behind the scenes to coordinate all the details of the event with town officials. “With the help of Mr. John Bauer, we arranged roses to be planted outside of the Frito Lay building along Charity Road the day of the event. I (also) contacted Mrs. Judy Kavanaugh, head of the Beautification Committee and we arranged flowers to be purchased for the event to be planted in the front of Town Hall.”
Daniels won the Miss NC Poultry Jubilee title in 2019 and was crowned Miss Rose Hill at the last Poultry Jubilee before COVID hit. She will be competing for the Miss North Carolina crown next month. Daniels advocates for the Social Impact initiative, People, Prosperity and the Planet, which aims to foster progress toward environmental awareness.
“I encourage others to be aware of their environmental footprint through efforts like recycling, being more cautious with the amount of water they use, and (most) importantly the damages of single-use plastics. Plastic bags are the worst for the environment,” said Daniels.
“The more we lessen our value on plastic the better our world is going to be in the future,” said Daniels. “Skip the plastic bags next time. Try to remember to bring your reusable shopping bags or choose paper bags over plastic. It takes the effort of everyone to keep a town clean and it is the responsibility of each member in the community to put trash where it belongs and to recycle what you can from your waste.”
Event volunteers will meet at the Rose Hill Town Hall on Railroad Street. Anyone interested in participating can contact Daniels via Instagram message @MissRoseHill_NC.