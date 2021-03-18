WALLACE — In an effort to improve living conditions and the town’s image, the Wallace Town Council has set its sights on cleaning up mobile home parks and enforcing a seven-year-old law that has been mostly ignored due to a lack of enforcement manpower, says town Planning Director Rod Fritz.
Now that he has some help out on the street, Fritz says noncompliance is no longer an option.
“I think there’s a lot of people out there that think ‘Well, those are just threatening letters and the ordinance has been around since 2014 and blah blah blah,” Fritz said in an interview in his office on Friday. “The council is behind this 100 percent.”
After Hurricane Florence caused flooding damage in the area, the state awarded the town a grant that, in part, helps pay for a code enforcement officer to help the town recover, said town manager Larry Bergman.
Code enforcement officer Charles “Twig” Rollins was hired last fall to be Fritz’s boots on the ground. Rollins, who has a background in law enforcement, has spent the last six months learning the town, talking with property owners, making suggestions and, when necessary, issuing warnings and building cases against owners who are unwilling to comply.
Among the things on Rollins’ plate are the removal of junked vehicles, clean-up of empty lots, proper maintenance of vacant buildings and enforcement of the mobile home park ordinance. With the town’s need for adequate housing and economic development, Fritz says the mobile home park ordinance has to be job one.
“We need the housing,” he said. “We want the housing, but it needs to meet the minimum housing codes.”
Among other things, the ordinance requires proper lighting and disposal of trash, minimum setbacks between mobile homes, minimum standards for porches, accessibility to fire, rescue and law enforcement vehicles, and recreational areas for children who live in the parks.
“A lot of these homes are too tight together,” Fritz said. “They’ve got sheds and trash, abandoned vehicles. I don’t know who is in all of these trailers. There’s a litany of things that need to be done to make this a safe living environment.”
“The roads need to be passable so that fire and rescue can get in. Trash needs to be picked up so it’s not a hazard. There’s a cornucopia of stuff and it’s going to take somebody who cares to clean it up, and hopefully we’ll get some help from the owners.”
Fritz, who has worked with the town for about two years, said he met with park owners in the past, but most did not take their meetings seriously. Only one park owner has complied with the ordinance, and the other seven in town remain out of compliance.
“They think it’s not going to be enforced,” he said. The council, however, has given him and Rollins the authority to pursue it “aggressively.”
Owners will have three options upon receiving a noncompliance notice from the town. If they choose not to comply at all, the park will have to close within six months. If owners submit a plan to make improvements, then they will be given a special use permit for two years, with extensions available for up to six years “as long as there is progress,” he said. Finally, if owners fully comply with the ordinance, they will be given a permit that is good for as long as they remain in compliance.
The first certified letter went out to a park owner in February, and Fritz said he and Rollins will be building a case that can be taken to court if the owner chooses not to work with them. They plan to work through the list and build cases on each park as they get to them, however they hope owners will take it upon themselves to begin making improvements voluntarily.
Rollins said he understands that the tenants of mobile home parks often have few other choices.
“We need low income housing,” he said, “but it needs to be to a better standard.”
“We want to do this the right way,” Fritz added. “I don’t really want to go to court with anybody, but we will if we have to. It’s not that big of a deal to clean a place up. You get a 30-cubic-yard dumpster in there one day and you ask for volunteers to have a community clean up time, and I’ll bet that if they come to us and say they’d like to do that, we could help them find volunteers to do that.”
“The issue is we need to make Wallace a better place to live and play and work, and that’s it in a nutshell,” he said. “The ordinance is the ordinance. It’s the law, and if we can get a judge to hear the case, we’ll win.”
“We are willing to work with people,” Rollins added. “We educate. We do have empathy, and we’ll work with them as long as we’re seeing progress.”