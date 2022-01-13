KENANSVILLE – The Kenansville Police Department has a new chief. Marcus Mobley was sworn in as the Interim Chief of Police at the Kenansville Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 3. He is taking over Chief J.R. “Ryan” Strickland who retired last month.
Born and raised in Duplin County, Mobley brings 27 years of law enforcement experience and extensive training background.
“I have been involved in Law Enforcement since I started as a jailor with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in 1995,” said Mobley, who has been a police officer with the Town of Kenansville for more than a decade.
“In 2010, I was sworn in as a police officer, part-time with the Town of Kenansville, where I continue to serve today.”
Mobley attended the Police Academy at Lenoir Community College where he trained in Basic Law Enforcement, graduating with a 4.0 grade average in July of 1997. He was sworn in as a police officer with the Town of Richlands in July of 1997 and worked as a patrol officer for the Richlands Police Department under Chief Jim Wilson.
“In May of 1998, I was the youngest officer to ever graduate DARE school in Hickory, N.C. Chief Wilson had to get a waiver of time served as a police officer because he knew I could perform the duty and placed a lot of faith in me,” Mobley added.
He worked as a DARE officer from 1998 until 2003. After leaving Richlands, he worked for Wayne Briley in Burgaw, N.C. from 1999 to 2001.
“(I) was working when hurricane Floyd came through,” said Mobley. “In 2001, I came to work for Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and was a school resource officer and DARE teacher. In 2003, I attended and graduated E-911 training.”
Mobley worked part-time for Duplin as a 911 dispatcher from 2002 to 2007 and worked part-time with the Beulaville Police Department from 1999 to 2010.
“I have (had) the wonderful opportunity to work in every area of law enforcement,” said Mobley.
“I have been able to learn a lot. I am also a certified field training officer, and attended Salemburg Justice Academy where I was trained in interview and interrogation.”
He shared that he has always tried to improve himself through training.
“I sincerely look forward to serving the citizens of Kenansville,” said Mobley.
“My main goal as chief is to serve the citizens and people I meet, with respect and dedication to duty, and provide a safe as possible, town for everyone who lives and works in Kenansville.”
Mobley added that he is looking forward to learning and growing more in his experience as a law enforcement officer, and providing positive and supportive leadership to help his officers achieve their goals.
As for challenges, he stated “My biggest challenge is learning the little things involved with being chief that no one can prepare you for. You have to embrace them and learn from them, and grow on your own.”
When asked for a message to the residents of Kenansville, Mobley said “I am proud to be serving you as your chief. I intend for our department to continue providing the best service possible for all of you.”