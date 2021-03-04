The Duplin Times has been informed by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office that on Feb. 21 it received a 911 call regarding multiple gunshot victims at Thomas Smith Mobile Home Park near Teachey.
The investigation revealed that there had been an altercation that had resulted in at least four victims, three of whon were non-critical and one being critical. One person remains hospitalized at this time.
During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Lacy Moore, III was directly involved in the incident at Thomas Smith Mobile Home Park.
Mr. Moore was in possession of a firearm and is a convicted felon. Moore confirmed that the firearm was in his possession.
Following an investigation, Moore, 46, from the Rose Hill area of Duplin County, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $300,000 secure bond.
The investigation in ongoing.