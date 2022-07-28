MOUNT OLIVE — Approximately a dozen community members and town employees were present in the July town hall meeting –at least half of which addressed the board during public sessions to discuss their concerns about substandard housing and financial accountability in Mount Olive.

Once the public forum opened, Samuel Jerome Faison came forward to express concern about issues that “have not been addressed over the past 40+years. It’s just the same old lies and promises.” Faison’s home is one of several on Church Street that has problems with waste water in ditches that don’t properly drain and then fill his yard with trash. “Everything that comes off the hill lands right there in my driveway,” Faison said. “I’ve picked up used condoms, cigarette butts, wrapping paper, whatever else it may be, and I don’t think that’s really fair.” Faison also expressed concern about a tree on Maple Street that drops limbs and the need for a bus shelter or widened road in that area. Right now the bus often parks in residential yards.

