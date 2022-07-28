MOUNT OLIVE — Approximately a dozen community members and town employees were present in the July town hall meeting –at least half of which addressed the board during public sessions to discuss their concerns about substandard housing and financial accountability in Mount Olive.
Once the public forum opened, Samuel Jerome Faison came forward to express concern about issues that “have not been addressed over the past 40+years. It’s just the same old lies and promises.” Faison’s home is one of several on Church Street that has problems with waste water in ditches that don’t properly drain and then fill his yard with trash. “Everything that comes off the hill lands right there in my driveway,” Faison said. “I’ve picked up used condoms, cigarette butts, wrapping paper, whatever else it may be, and I don’t think that’s really fair.” Faison also expressed concern about a tree on Maple Street that drops limbs and the need for a bus shelter or widened road in that area. Right now the bus often parks in residential yards.
Employee raises were the concern of two other presenters. “What happened to the 5% across-the-board increase for employees?” Doris Yates asked. Linda Boykin echoed that concern. “At the former board meeting it was specified that there was going to be a 5% raise across the board. It is my understanding that did not take place, and that was one of the reasons we increased taxes on everybody and still the employees did not get the raises that they were promised. That makes it look to me like the board was deceiving us and the employees at that meeting. This is a new board, but you lied to us and to the employees and that needs to be corrected.”
President of the Carver Alumni Association, Dr. Jerome Newton came forward with concerns about the status of the deed on the Carver campus. He also expressed concern about drainage issues and trash. “My trash was on the side of the road for two months, and I’m trying to understand why,” Newton said.
Planning Board member Linda Boykin opposed one of the ordinances on the agenda. It concerned mobile home parks, but it did not address landlords.
“We’ve got landlords that own these mobile homes, get rent money, and leave them in poor condition,” Boykin said. “We are known for slumlords and that has to be addressed.”
After the public hearing was closed, the meeting proceeded with Justin Hill, Code Enforcement officer, presenting about the Manufactured Home Ordinance, Article 758. With this ordinance, mobile home parks would no longer be limited to six months to replace a mobile home in a vacant lot, but it will set requirements for the replacement homes.
“It will look better in some of these older parks because (replacement homes) can’t be any older than ten years old, and they have to be brick under pinned,” Hill said.
Commissioner Tommy Brown questioned how the replacement homes would be affected by the moratorium if they come in with more bathrooms than the previous home at that connection.
New building projects or changes in housing that would require connections to the existing system are on hold until the moratorium is lifted. However, an aggressive fiscal budget is planned to address this concern.
Mayor Pro-Temp Steve Wiggins consolidated concerns into one clarifying statement. “I think the concern that I’m hearing is that we don’t want junk in the mobile home parks. We want good, code-built homes that contribute to the neighborhood.”
Commissioner Delreese Simmons spoke of substandard mobile homes in his district without proper permits. Code Enforcement Officer Hill clarified that the ordinance in question is for mobile home parks not individual lots.
“Once one is moved off a property in a residential area, a new one has six months to come back there, and it has to be no older than five years,” Hill said.
“In 1984, when the tornadoes ravaged our town, manufactured homes were introduced…and we saw a large influx of homes particularly to the south side of the city because that’s where tornadoes did most of the damage. Ordinances were created to address that situation because we had a lot of displaced people…in 1998, the town decided to put restrictions on mobile homes that were either in parks or individual lots zoned for mobile homes,” Talton said.
Since the 1990s, concerns were raised about how mobile homes affect property values in the neighborhood, so the town decided to start restricting them.
“By law, you couldn’t just outlaw them completely; you had to provide a place for them. The town’s answer was mobile home parks. Since that time, that’s where we’ve been,” Talton said. “We address housing and housing for those who may be disadvantaged... There are pros and cons to mobile homes, but this does address a need for affordable housing. Now we have many parks that are in deteriorated conditions, and a lot can be done to address and bring those homes or parks back up to code, so it can be a better asset to the community.”
The meeting reopened to the public to discuss the issue further. Several shared stories from what they had witnessed first-hand in rundown houses and mobile home parks. Conditions included broken doors, windows hanging out and cardboard in the windows, mold, holes in the floor, rodent infestation, and tenants paying high rent and afraid to say anything lest they get forced to move out and have no housing at all.
“We need to hold the landlords — the slumlords — accountable first and make them do what they’re supposed to do,” Dr. Newton said. “I think then the people will raise their standard of living because they are required to do so, and that will also help out the community.”
Fire Chief Greg Wiggins said poor road conditions affect their ability to respond to calls in mobile home parks.
“Some of the mobile home lots don’t have cul-de-sacs to turn trucks around … no paved streets … there’s deep potholes … we can’t get a truck in. When you build a subdivision now there are standards for having the correct turning radius for emergency vehicles to get in.”
“We need to hold these areas accountable because … when these areas need emergency services, we need to be able to get to them with the appropriate streets and access to get there.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Wiggins acknowledged that the real issue is holding landlords accountable, not simply making ordinances about the homes themselves. Talton said there should be some minimum housing codes in place that force the landlord to comply. Town Attorney W. Carrol Turner said, “It’s not correct to say that landlords can do anything they want to do. There is a state minimum Housing Code…there is a standard. It may not be a standard you–or any of these people here tonight–would agree with…but we’ve got to comply with the state law on this.”
Talton followed that by saying that the town could set its own standards, and that these ordinances existed to eventually phase out parks that are not in compliance. Talton used the city of Goldsboro as an example with its parks being bought by investors wanting to refurbish and use the land. “If you allow homes to continue to go into parks that are not in compliance with housing standards, then you essentially say that it is OK for those parks to continue to exist like that,” Talton said.
It was suggested that a renter’s permit should be put in place that all landlords have to comply with before they can rent a property. Commissioner Kornegay proposed and the board unanimously agreed to table the ordinance indefinitely to be able to allow the planning board enough time to make a more informed decision. A small committee with Commissioners Kornegay and Brown as well as Planning Board member Linda Boykin was formed to go into the community, see the mobile home parks firsthand, and decide how to proceed further.
Commissioner Kornegay gave an update concerning a 175K planning grant awarded for the beautification of downtown Mount Olive. “It will help us deal with vacant buildings and shore up our downtown businesses. At the same time, we are trying to get out of the moratorium so that we can possibly expand. This grant will also plan for taking in more businesses and expanding our tax base.” Grant funds will be available this November and a steering committee will be put together to help manage it.
Town Manager, Jammie Royall, presented an update and answered some of the other questions from the night’s meeting. He confirmed that the employee pay increase was supposed to be 5% across the board, and he will be checking with the finance director concerning why that didn’t happen.
Concerning grant funding, Royall said the grant money for Carver turning into a storm preparation center was taken back because the state waited too long, and the funds were rescinded. “The same happened to funds for drainage money, and when it was rereleased they put it out in Golden Leaf funds,” Royall said. “A grant we did get was a $2 million grant for water and sewer pipe replacement confined to the south side of town.”
Newton made a statement expressing the importance of informing the public. “Knowing what happened (with pursued grant money and other town business) makes a big difference in our thinking. Otherwise citizens may accuse you of something that is not accurate because they don’t have the right information.”
Commissioner Vicky Darden expressed concern about unsavory conditions and crime on Berkeley Boulevard. Commissioner Simmons expressed concern about an issue of police use of force at Mount Olive Pickle Company. Bodycam footage concerning the case is part of an active criminal investigation.
“Thus far I can tell you that the use of force is one of the cleanest uses of force that I’ve ever seen,” Police Chief Jason Hughes said. “There is no indication that any brutality or excessive force was used. If anything, the officers that were involved exhibited great restraint. He even rendered aid because one of the officers involved was injured in the process trying to make sure that the person involved wasn’t hurt.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Wiggins shared about the $964,100 grant awarded to the town for flood mitigation on Maple, Center, Franklin, and Nelson Streets. “It is something that has been in the works for five years and happened because of the perseverance of members that are sitting up here (the board) that kept pushing for it to finally come through... that is going to relieve a lot of the problems that Mr. Faison was talking about.”
He further explained that “old, worn-out equipment” is to blame for why a lot of services like trash pickup are behind. He presented a two-page list of Public Works equipment that is outdated and needs replacement. “Some of this stuff is so old you can’t get replacement parts for it,” Wiggins said. “We are going to look for sources of funding to try to replace it.”
Commissioner Brown advocated for transparency from the board with the discussion of employee raises. “We had 39 employees that got a 5% raise. 14 employees received an 8-10% raise. Three employees got a raise above 10%; Two got 12% and one got 18%. That’s 56 employees. Two employees did not get raises at all, and we’ve got some vacancies that will come in as new hires,” Brown said.
Town Manager Jammie Royall–one of the ones who did not receive a raise–said “we had some people working at $12 an hour. We gave them a little more to try to bring them up.” Salary changes were tabled to discuss again at the next month’s meeting.
Mayor Talton announced that he would like to see a return to public forums taking council meetings to churches. “I would like to get out 2-3 times a year to area churches to communicate and stay in touch with all our constituents in the town,” Talton said.