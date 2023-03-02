Commissioner Vicky Darden and John Ryan

Commissioner Vicky Darden presents Pizza Village owner John Ryan, with a plaque thanking him on behalf of the town “for his service feeding the town and being available to do so whenever called.”

 Rebecca J. Whitman

MOUNT OLIVE — Public comments for the Mount Olive Board of Commissioners February meeting opened with Linda Boykin sharing concerns about lighting on the South side of town. She requested an increase in lighting to deter crime. Next, Town Attorney Carroll Turner brought special recognition to Town Clerk Sherry Davis for obtaining her municipal certification–an accomplishment that involves 300 hours of course instruction.

Turner and Commissioner Tommy Brown shared about an upcoming benefit for the families of Sgt. Matt Fishman, Det. Ramon Torres, and Sgt. Logan Cox. “$10 BBQ pork or chicken plates will be sold from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on March 25. Prizes will be raffled starting at 5 p.m. through $20 raffle tickets,” Turner said. The prizes to be raffled are a CanAm Outlander 4 wheeler, a 22KW Generac whole home generator, and two $500 gift cards to Daniels Furniture.