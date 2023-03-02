MOUNT OLIVE — Public comments for the Mount Olive Board of Commissioners February meeting opened with Linda Boykin sharing concerns about lighting on the South side of town. She requested an increase in lighting to deter crime. Next, Town Attorney Carroll Turner brought special recognition to Town Clerk Sherry Davis for obtaining her municipal certification–an accomplishment that involves 300 hours of course instruction.
Turner and Commissioner Tommy Brown shared about an upcoming benefit for the families of Sgt. Matt Fishman, Det. Ramon Torres, and Sgt. Logan Cox. “$10 BBQ pork or chicken plates will be sold from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on March 25. Prizes will be raffled starting at 5 p.m. through $20 raffle tickets,” Turner said. The prizes to be raffled are a CanAm Outlander 4 wheeler, a 22KW Generac whole home generator, and two $500 gift cards to Daniels Furniture.
Public comments closed and Commissioner Vicky Darden called up Pizza Village owner, John Ryan, who was given a plaque thanking him on behalf of the town “for his service feeding the town and being available to do so whenever called.”
Mayor Pro-Temp Steve Wiggins had a proclamation read acknowledging February as Black History Month. “This is made to recognize that over 60% of Mount Olive is minority. We want to encourage all citizens to reflect on the accomplishments of African Americans,” Sherry Davis read. The board approved the proclamation and made Feb. 17th acknowledged as Black History Day in Mount Olive.
Commissioner Barbara Kornegay called Director Alice Summerlin and RN Pam Anderson of the Wayne Initiative for School Health (WISH). Kornegay shared the many accomplishments that WISH has made providing comprehensive health care services in Wayne County Schools. She read a proclamation asking for February to also be acknowledged as National School-Based Health Care Awareness month. The board approved the proclamation and thanked Summerlin and Anderson for their 25 years of service.
The board went into closed session to discuss personnel performance issues and upcoming real property acquisition concerns. Citizens waited outside in the cold undeterred untll the meeting reconvened because they did not want to miss the comments of their commissioners and town manager. Thirty minutes later, they were allowed back in.
Town Manager Jammie Royall shared that Duke Power is working to extend lighting throughout the town.
Commissioner Darden acknowledged the Mount Olive Fire Department and thanked them for their work contributing as one of several houses called in to fight the ongoing fire at Wayne Auto Salvage.
Commissioner Delreese Simmons shared concerns that parking permit stickers were limiting minorities by not being available in Spanish or Haitian Creole. He stated that he felt Code Enforcement “looked like a race thing” in Mount Olive. Commissioner Simmons then said, “I am doing everything I can for my district and my town while (Commissioner Darden) just tries to make friends.” Commissioners Darden and Simmons sparred about words shared on Facebook where Commissioner Simmons critiziced town employees and commissioners on his personal Facebook. Commissioner Darden called for an end to the negativity and critical comments. Commissioner Darden told Simmons “you are doing nothing but tearing people down.”
Commissioner Kornegay gave updates on a Tobacco Trust grant she is working on for a proposed Farmer’s Market for the town. “It will cost $250,000 just to build the Market,” Commissioner Kornegay said. “We are hoping the Tobacco Trust will help with that.”
Commissioner Kornegay also shared that a state representative from the Department of Commerce would be coming to tour the town to discuss its plans for downtown revitalization.
Mayor Pro-Temp Wiggins shared about a book that encouraged people to make one minute observations of people doing positive things. He shared several of his own observations of positive work done around the town from fast responding police to yard debris cleanup.
“I want to continue to encourage you to just do it now–and do it the way it is supposed to be done,” Wiggins said. Wiggins thanked the community members present for their regular attendance “it shows that you care about your town,” said Mayor Pro-Temp Wiggins.