Mount Olive chamber of Commerce President Julie Beck and Mount Olive Pickle Plant Assistant Corporate Secretary and Public Relations Manager Lynn Williams told committee members that the festival plans to expand its footprint this year.
Members of the Mount Olive Pickle Festival Committee met at Ribeye’s Steakhouse to discuss plans for the upcoming event.
Contributed photo
Contributed photo
A pickle-eating contest was part of the fun at the 2022 festival. This year, there will be even more pickle-centered fun, organizers said.
Planning for the 2023 Mount Olive Pickle Festival on April 28-29 is underway and some big things are happening‚ including news that this year’s event will be bigger and more pickle-themed than ever.
Last year the festival reopened for the first time since the COVID crisis, and the pent-ip demand was easy to see. Crowds gathered from all over the country excited to be out of the house and able to attend large events again after being stuck inside during the pandemic.
Festival organizers estimate that there were about 60,000 people in attendance at last year’s festival compared to an average of up to 40,000. The crush of visitors was obvious by the long lines and crowds that could be difficult to navigate.
The local police station and fire department representatives said that things went well for the amount of people that were in attendance. They had very few issues during the day.
This year, Mount Olive chamber of Commerce President Julie Beck and Mount Olive Pickle Plant Assistant Corporate Secretary and Public Relations Manager Lynn Williams decided to host their first planning meeting as a group meeting with the rest of the committee.
They met at a popular eating spot downtown Mount Olive, Ribeyes Steakhouse, to discuss last year’s event, and how they could prepare for the large crowds again.
“Due to the growth and increased attendance at the NC Pickle Festival, plans are in place to extend the festival footprint for the 2023 festival,” Beck said. “Our No. 1 priority is safety and by increasing the festival footprint, we can spread out more. This allows us to accommodate more vendors, special events and attendees.”
The expansion of the festival footprint stretching it farther down Center St. moving towards Mount Olive Pickle Plant. Committee members believe this will help with crowd control and minimizing wait times in lines to get food. It also means room for more vendors and attractions.
According to the vendor chair, there were around 150 vendors last year, and there will be even more this year.
Another change that festival goers can expect is access to more pickles. In the past, vendors had complete control on what they did and did not sell. This year, all vendors are encouraged to sell pickles, pickle-flavored items, or pickle themed arts and crafts items.
There is also going to be more access to free pickles at the Mount Olive Pickle Plant booths. The more pickles the merrier, festival organizers said.
Committee members said they felt the meeting was very productive and they were excited about the event’s expansion.