Planning for the 2023 Mount Olive Pickle Festival on April 28-29 is underway and some big things are happening‚ including news that this year’s event will be bigger and more pickle-themed than ever.

Last year the festival reopened for the first time since the COVID crisis, and the pent-ip demand was easy to see. Crowds gathered from all over the country excited to be out of the house and able to attend large events again after being stuck inside during the pandemic.