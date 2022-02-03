Mt. Olive Pickle experiences sludge spill Staff Report Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT OLIVE — A sludge spill of Mt. Olive Pickle Company’s wastewater treatment system occurred on Monday, Jan. 24, between 7:30 and 8 a.m.According to Mt. Olive Pickle Company the spill occurred during repairs to a frozen water pipe.“A bypass valve was mistakenly opened, releasing an estimated 6,100 gallons of sludge into Barlow Branch, a tributary of the Northeast Cape Fear River,” stated the report.“Company officials caught the error within 30 minutes and notified the North Carolina Division of Water Quality’s Regional Office in Washington.”According to a Mt. Olive Pickle Company spokesperson, a state inspector visited Mt. Olive Monday morning, and the company is working to clean up the damage as well as identify preventative measures.Established in 1926, the Mt. Olive Pickle Company packs and sells the number one brand of pickles, peppers and relishes in the US. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.