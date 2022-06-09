Multiple agencies contain 77-acre field fire

TEACHEY — Duplin County Emergency Management reported that the large field fire that broke on June 2 in the Bay Road area of Teachey, N.C., was contained after nearly two hours of battling the dangerous blaze.
“At the time of the fire, harvest operations were being performed and a combine caught fire, which then spread to multiple fields,” said a Duplin County Emergency Management spokesperson.
According to the Duplin County Emergency Management, the fire was reported at approximately 4 p.m. Officials determined that the fire affected approximately 77 acres. Responding units utilized brush trucks and a plow to cut a fire break around the fire.
According to officials, multiple Duplin County Fire Departments responded to the fire, including Teachey, Greenevers, Northeast, Rose Hill, and Wallace. Firefighting operations received support from the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Fire and Emergency Management.
“Each and every member fought hard to save our homes, businesses, and livestock from an unfortunate accident, which resulted in a dangerous field fire,” wrote a representative from E&B Water Well and Pump Service on their social media. “We are very thankful for the continued effort and dedication of all of our first responders.”
Authorities reported the fire was contained at approximately 5:45 p.m. Emergency crews remained on scene for a couple more hours to ensure any remaining hot spots were extinguished. No injuries were reported. One abandoned structure burned during the field fire.
Authorities urge Duplin residents to avoid burning until the area gets some rain. Due to extremely dry weather conditions, low humidity and wind, outdoor fires can quickly spread out of control.