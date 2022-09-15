Mums the Word…UMO to hold fall plant sale

UMO to hold fall plant sale on Sept. 16, on a first-come, first-served basis for $6 each, at the UMO greenhouse located at 205 Bert Martin Drive in Mount Olive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jacqueline Orange Fusion, Padre yellow, and Camina red mums will be available.

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE- “Growing mums is a lot like baking a cake,” said Jason Davis, University of Mount Olive Assistant Dean of the School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. “There is a recipe that has been developed and shared over time to grow the best possible product. For our mums, we used a time table and practices such as applying fungicide, pinching, fertilizing and spraying that have been tested by others for years. The end product is amazing.”

Davis noted that the mums were planted at Kornegay Student Farm in June. Jacqueline Orange Fusion, Padre yellow, and Camina red mums will be available on Sept. 16, on a first-come, first-served basis for $6 each.