KENANSVILLE — Last week, the Duplin County Board of Elections announced the names of the candidates filing for the Nov. 2 municipal elections. The candidate filing period for municipalities that do not have residency or electoral districts ended on July 16.
According to Jasmine Gadsden, Duplin County Board of Elections director, the town of Kenansville doesn’t have any candidate entries for one of the commissioner seats and the town of Rose Hill didn’t receive any candidate filings for the mayoral seat that will open up for the election.
“The board members decided not to extend the candidate filing period,” said Gadsden. “I had called each town multiple times and no one from the town had anyone to send up here. So, we’re just going to leave it as a write-in slot, which on the ballot it’s always a line space.”
The Town of Beulaville has two commissioner seats and one mayoral seat up for election. The commissioner seats that will expire this year are currently occupied by Delmas Highsmith and Gene Wickline. The mayoral seat is occupied by Michael (Hutch) Jones, all three candidates have filed for re-election and there are no challengers in the race.
The Town of Calypso has five commissioner seats and a mayoral seat that expire this year. The commissioner seats expiring this year are currently occupied by Debra (Debbie) Jones, Steve Herring, Joanne Wilson, Christopher (Ryan) Cox, and Jeff Cooke. Jones, Herring, and Wilson have filed for re-election. Marvin (Marty) Taylor and Brandon Nunn filed for a commissioner seat.
The mayoral seat is currently occupied by Rubylene (Ruby) Lambert, who has filed for a commissioner seat. Cox has filed for the mayoral seat.
The Town of Faison has three commissioner seats and a mayoral seat that expire this year. four incumbents have filed for commissioner seats, which are currently occupied by Sharon (Sherry) Franklin, William (Billy) Ward II, and Melba Brewer. Franklin and Ward II have filed for re-election. Kevin E. Hayes and Sandy McCarty have also thrown their hat in the ring for a seat. The mayoral seat is currently occupied by Carolyn Kenyon who has also filed for re-election.
The Town of Greenevers has three commissioner seats that will open for elections. The commissioner seats are currently occupied by Gregory Carr, Timothy Murphy, and Mary Alice James. Carr and Murphy have filed for re-election and Kimberly Stallings Hall has filed for a commissioner seat.
The Town of Kenansville has two commissioner seats and a mayoral seat open for elections. Commissioner Kirk Bell has filed for re-election. No one filed for the second commissioner seat. The mayoral seat is currently occupied by John Dail Garner who has filed for re-election.
The Town of Magnolia has three commissioner seats open, and four have filed. Jeanine Cavenaugh, Perry Raines, Charles Rogers, Ethel Southerland.
The Town of Rose Hill has two commissioner seats and a mayoral seat open. Ross H. Powell and Marsha Whaley have filed for commissioner seats. There are currently no entries for the mayoral seat.
The Town of Teachey has two commissioner seats that will expire. Lois McCartney, Ethylen Powell, and Patrick Williams have filed for commissioner seats.
The Town of Wallace has two council seats and one mayoral seat up for election.
The two town council seats are quite contested with five candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring for a seat. Incumbents Wanetta (Netta) Carlton and Frank Brinkley have filed for re-election. Linda Sikes, Jody Brooks, and Jason Davis have filed for a seat on the town council. Councilmember Jason Wells has filed for the mayoral seat currently held by Charley Farrior Jr.
The Town of Warsaw has two commissioner seats and a mayoral seat that will open for election. Russell Eason, who currently holds a commissioner seat has filed for re-election and resident Ebony Wills has filed for a commissioner seat. A. J. Connors, who currently holds the mayoral seat has filed for re-election.