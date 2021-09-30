KENANSVILLE — The 2021 North Carolina Muscadine Festival brought visitors from all over Eastern Carolina to the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville on Saturday, Sept. 25.
“We had about 2,000 attendees,” said Amanda Justice, Duplin Events Center director.
The yearly event, which originally started in 2005, boasted 20 North Carolina wineries showcasing wine products, food vendors and live music for everyone to enjoy.
A popular tradition of the NC Muscadine Festival is it’s annual wine-making contest, now in it’s 15th year. The contest welcomed amateur and professional winemakers who competed in four categories. The wines were judged on color, clarity, bouquet, and flavor.
There were four total categories according to Justice. Michael Henderson of Beulaville took 1st place in the White Wine category. Kevin and Marilee Tingen, from Angier, took 1st place in the Red Wine and Blush Wine categories and Carlton Lanier of Beulaville took 1st place in the Blend/Fruit Wine category.
The Tingen’s have been entering the wine contests for over 10 years. They enter as individuals, and bring a tent and make an event out of it.
“My daddy used to make wine, and it was AWFUL,” said Kevin Tingen, who used that as a motivation to learn the craft, so he could be ready to enter the wine contests. “I actually studied the science behind it so it would be good.”
White wine is the Tingen’s favorite wine to make. “Reason be it takes a little more finesse to get it to Duplin standards,” he explained.
Tingen shared that he surprised his friend Russel Cozik by entering a blueberry wine Cozik made last year, “which he didn’t like and was going to get rid of it.” Tingen secretly submitted it for his friend, winning Cozik 2nd place in the fruit category.
“He had no idea,” said Tingen. “We called him and told him. He said he didn’t know what in the world those judges were drinking.”
The musical entertainment kicked off with performances by the Antique Outlaws Band at 10 a.m. followed by North Tower Band at 12:30 p.m. and Catalinas at 4 p.m.
The beautiful day was a bonus for the participants who enjoyed local wine and dancing to beach music tunes.
Amanda Ezzell, the owner of Something Good food truck, and a vendor at the event said they served approximately 700 people during the festival.
The winner for the 2021 Tailgating Decorating Contest was Donald Kautter who came from Jacksonville. Tailgaters were judged on creativity, originality, theme, and humor.