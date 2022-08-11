Now through Sept. 30, applications are being accepted for the Spring 2023 semester for the Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The nationwide program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.