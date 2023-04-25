On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8:48 p.m., Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management received reports of potential tornado damage in the area of Lester Houston Road in Pink Hill. Responding units included Potters Hill Fire Department, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management.
Initial reports created concern for potential life endangerment or entrapment. Potters Hill Fire Department arrived to find a camper that was displaced and severely damaged by strong winds and were able to confirm that the camper was not occupied at the time of the incident. In addition to the camper, multiple trees were damaged, including a garage that sustained roof damage, damage to a garage door and removal of the garage framing components from the foundation.
After an assessment by Duplin County Emergency Management staff, the National Weather Service in Newport was notified and performed a damage survey on Sunday, April 23. Following the damage survey, it was concluded that the damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 90 MPH with a travel distance of 0.06 miles and a path 30 yards wide.
In preparation of severe weather, citizens are urged to have multiple methods of obtaining weather information such as weather radios, phone notifications, and social media, and to create an emergency family plan with evacuation and shelter information. During a tornado, citizens should go to a basement or interior room away from windows. Sheds, garages, outbuildings, and mobile homes are not safe shelter options.
For more information regarding the National Weather Service’s damage survey, visit www.weather.gov.