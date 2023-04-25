On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8:48 p.m., Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management received reports of potential tornado damage in the area of Lester Houston Road in Pink Hill. Responding units included Potters Hill Fire Department, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management.

Initial reports created concern for potential life endangerment or entrapment. Potters Hill Fire Department arrived to find a camper that was displaced and severely damaged by strong winds and were able to confirm that the camper was not occupied at the time of the incident. In addition to the camper, multiple trees were damaged, including a garage that sustained roof damage, damage to a garage door and removal of the garage framing components from the foundation.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com