Dr. David Goodin has been named the new superintendent of Sampson County Schools.
Goodin will replace Dr. Eric Bracy, who became superintendent of Johnston County Schools over the summer. Goodin was chosen from among 25 candidates, with help from the N.C. School Board Association.
Though he is from the Carolinas, Goodin moved with his family to Pennsylvania in 1987, and has lived there ever since.
He has served as superintendent of the Spring-Ford Area School District in Pennsylvania since 2011.
“I’ve recognized, especially during the time of this global pandemic, the importance of family,” Goodin said in a YouTube video announcing his resignation from his current post. “It’s time for me to leave Pennsylvania and move back to my family. All three of my children live in the South, my grandchildren are there. My mother, who’s 74 years old, and she’s still in the South, along with all my aunts and uncles, and innumerable cousins. So I want to move back and be close to my family. It’s overdue, and it’s something that’s been on my mind for a long time.”
Dr. Stewart Hobbs has been serving as interim superintendent, and will continue to serve until Goodin takes office early next year.