KENANSVILLE — Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School was among the 15 North Carolina schools awarded with a solar educational package from NC GreenPower valued at $42,000.
The 2021 Solar+ Schools Grant will not only provide educational resources for the students, but it’s working solar array on campus will provide the school with energy-saving capabilities.
“I am extremely excited to be adding another STEAMA pathway opportunity for the students at Rose Hill Magnolia,” said Robbin Cooper, RHME principal. “This will ensure they are moving toward college and career readiness as they transition to high school and beyond.”
RHME will also receive SunPower solar modules, a STEM curriculum, a STEM curriculum and professional development for the teachers as part of the grant.
The NC GreenPower Solar+ Schools program is open to all public and private K-12 schools in North Carolina. The installed PV systems, which are 3-5 kilowatts, serve as educational tools and provide an energy impact, likely producing enough renewable energy to power a school’s main office. The solar arrays have generated an average of 8,026 kilowatt-hours annually, potentially saving schools up to $800 per year. Collectively, NC GreenPower Solar+ Schools have saved nearly $43,000 in electricity expenses.
For more information about the program, visit www.ncgreenpower.org/solar-schools.