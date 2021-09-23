North Carolina State University announced the annual NC State Fiction Contest is now open for entries. Any student who is enrolled in a North Carolina university is eligible to enter, this includes out-of-state and international students.
The literary competition is one of the largest free-to-enter fiction contests in the South. This year, Gabriel Bump, author of the award-winning novel Everywhere You Don’t Belong, is the guest judge.
Contestants may enter one story in each of the two categories:
• The James Hurst Prize for Fiction: an unpublished short story of 5,000 words or less. The winner will receive $500.
• The Shorter Fiction Prize: an unpublished short story of 1,200 words or less. The winner will receive $250.
Both categories will also have honorable mention awards presented.
Contest rules:
1. The contest is open to all North Carolina residents except:
a. Tenured/tenure-track professors in the University of North Carolina system; creative-writing instructors teaching at North Carolina State University (but teaching assistants and graduate students are eligible).
b. Writers with a published book of fiction (if we can buy your book online or from a publisher or bookstore, we consider you published).
c. Previous winners. Previous finalists must submit stories that have not been previously submitted.
2. Contestants may enter no more than one story in each of the two contest categories.
3. Entries may not have been previously published anywhere, in print or online, including personal blogs or websites.
4. All entries must be typed and titled.
5. Contestants should not include their name on their stories so that their work can be judged anonymously. Instead, contestants should include their name, address, telephone number and email address on a separate cover sheet.
Participants must mail their entries by Oct.15 to:
NC State Fiction Contest
Department of English
North Carolina State University
Campus Box 8105,
Raleigh, NC 27695-8105
According to the announcement, winners and honorable mentions will be contacted directly, no public ceremony will take place this year due to the pandemic. The results will be posted at go.ncsu.edu/fictioncontest.