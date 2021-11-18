KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) announced the return of the annual Chairman’s Challenge campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
The Chairman’s Challenge is a matching gift campaign that originated from the NCCF statewide board of directors as a challenge and opportunity for local affiliate foundations to devote every November to the pivotal task of building and growing permanent philanthropic assets to support local grantmaking in communities across the state.
“The Challenge has become an important force in continuing to build philanthropic funds across North Carolina. Over the last eight years, nearly $3 million has been raised to support community grantmaking across the state,” said NCCF officials in a media release.
The Challenge is designed to build unrestricted community grantmaking funds to continue meeting local needs.
Every gift made to a participating affiliate’s community grantmaking fund in November receives a proportional share of the challenge match made possible by the generosity of anonymous donors.
This mission to build permanent philanthropic funds is central to who we are as a community foundation. The NCCF invites everyone to support Duplin through the Chairman’s Challenge. Gifts made from Nov. 1 – Nov. 30 are eligible for the proportional match.
According to the NCCF Every gift is magnified thanks to the match. The NCCF affiliate foundations see donations amplified thanks to the campaign’s commitment to supporting the statewide network.
Local dollars stay local. All contributions to a local affiliate foundation’s community grantmaking fund support that community’s needs.
“Long-term sustainability is being built and real change is being affected by helping local community grantmaking capacity grow,” states the media release.
“Local affiliate board members decide how these unrestricted grants will be allocated, working to best leverage resources.”
Gifts must be submitted online or postmarked by Nov. 30 in order to count toward the match.