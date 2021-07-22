NCDOL announced that North Carolina will adopt verbatim the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for Healthcare effective July 21.
North Carolina’s state-plan agreement with federal OSHA requires the state’s occupational safety and health program to be at least as effective as the federal program. Verbatim adoption of the ETS ensures the state remains in compliance with the state-plan agreement.
“We understand that interpreting and implementing these new requirements may be challenging for employers in the healthcare industry, and we stand ready to assist stakeholders who have questions about the new standard,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “Our goal is to help employers work through these questions and concerns to ensure that employees are protected from all hazards in the workplace. The past fifteen months have proven difficult for North Carolinians, and I commend the actions that have already been taken by employers to protect the safety of their workers.”
NCDOL updates its website (www.labor.nc.gov) frequently to include the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 and the ETS. The website includes resources such as webinar trainings on the ETS, guidance documents and frequently asked questions. Citizens may also contact the Occupational Safety and Health Division by phone at 919-707-7876 or by email at ask.osh@labor.nc.gov.