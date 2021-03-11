The man whose political career was launched in 2018 with a fiery five-minute speech about gun rights looked right at home on Friday afternoon when he visited Stallings Guns in Kenansville.
“This is one of my favorite places — a gun shop,” chuckled Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as he walked into the display of handguns, rifles, ammunition and accessories. Robinson spent the next 15 minutes looking over and handling different firearms as he talked shop and politics, and posed for the occasional photo, with local gun enthusiasts.
The highest ranking African American in North Carolina political history, Robinson was elected to his first term in the November 2020 elections, and he was installed in January. The unlikely candidate, who never ran for or held political office before, rocketed to national fame after he addressed the Greensboro City Council in 2018 regarding a gun show that some council members were opposed to allowing in the city.
A video of Robinson’s speech went viral and has now been viewed more than half a million times on YouTube. The video led to Robinson being invited to speak at the 2018 National Rifle Association Leadership Forum. Most recently, Robinson was a featured speaker, along with former President Donald Trump, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in February.
Flanked by state representative Jimmy Dixon and a couple of staff members, the Republican sat down for an interview in an office in the back of the Kenansville store. In addition to being a speaker at the Duplin County GOP Convention at the Mad Boar in Wallace on Friday night, Robison said he was in town to meet with people in Duplin County.
“We came down to meet with some business and political leaders to talk with them about some of the issues that they face,” Robinson said. “The big thing down here is agriculture, and that’s on our radar because we want to do everything we can to try to help sustain that industry. We feel like it’s essential to the success of North Carolina.”
“We built some great relationships during the primary and the general election, and we want to expand on those things now that we’ve been elected.”
Robinson said he thinks he’s settling in well in his new role.
“It’s going great. … We’re busy making the office our own. We are establishing that we are indeed going to stand up for the things that we said we’re going to stand up for during the campaign.”
Though he’s best known for his speech on gun rights, Robinson said that education has been his biggest focus in his first six weeks in office. As lieutenant governor, he is a voting member of the state Board of Education.
“That’s something that we talked a lot about during the campaign because we’re very passionate about it,” he said.
Robinson said he has been at odds with some members of the Board of Education over the issue of social studies standards in public schools.
“We had the issue with the social studies standards, and while that vote didn’t come out like we wanted it to, we are seeing some increased interest across the state on that issue and on the issue of education period,” Robinson said. “Whether it be school choice, or what we call indoctrination in the schools, people are starting to wake up and find out that they want to be involved.”
The newly adopted standards for social studies are politically motivated, he said.
“Those standards are what children are expected to learn at whatever grade level K through 12,” Robinson said. “The standards that we had back in June were fine. There were some folks who said they were a little vague, but I thought those standards were great. I thought they gave us enough leeway for teachers to be able to add enough of things on their own, while at the same time being as apolitical as possible.
“But the new standards they came up with over the objection of the Republicans, they are very divisive in tone,” he said. “Very political in tone. That’s the reason that we stood up against them. I think they are going to be used to push some agendas in the classroom that should not be pushed.”
Robinson said he will use his office to bring attention to the issue.
“That issue is not through for us. It’s just the beginning,” he said. “We have come together to start a task force to tackle the issues of equity in the classroom. When we say equity in the classroom, what we mean is we are hearing from parents and teachers and administrators that certain voices are being pushed out of the classroom, and that certain agendas are indeed being pushed in the classroom that shouldn’t be pushed.
“We are going to use our office to highlight those things, bring that data together and figure out ways to eradicate it,” Robinson said.
On the issue of agriculture, Robinson said he was in Duplin County to learn.
“I think the biggest way that I can help agriculture is to connect with the experts. The experts don’t sit in Raleigh. The experts are here,” he said. “I need to connect with the experts here, find out what their issues are, and take those issues back to Raleigh and connect with the people who are passionate about resolving those issues, and try to bring our heads together so we in this state can solve those issues without outside entities, without the federal government, in whatever way we can.”
Class-action nuisance lawsuits against hog farms, like those that contract with Smithfield Foods are a big concern, he said.
“I think that’s one of the most dangerous things that’s going on in our state right now,” he said. “These lawyers are coming in from out of town, and they are suing our farmers. They are not doing it because the farmers are doing anything wrong or because hog farms are dangerous, they are doing it for money. That’s what’s driving this thing is money.
“But the consequences run so deep for the families in our state, and right now I don’t think it’s being highlighted enough,” he said. “We really need to be raising a fuss about this and try to do something to protect the farmers from these unscrupulous lawyers.”
Robinson said he still sometimes finds it hard to believe that he was elected to the second-highest office in the state, and how it started in such an unexpected way with his speech in 2018.
“I think the reason why is that there was a bigger calling than just that speech,” he said. “I don’t know where it’s going to lead to, but wherever God wants me to go, then that’s where I’m going to go.”