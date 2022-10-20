WALLACE – After nearly three years of planning and construction, the Henderson Field Airport’s new Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) is ready to be installed.

The project started in 2019 and had multiple phases and funding sources. According to Gage King Henderson Field Airport director, they had to buy and clear 31 acres of land around the station as a required buffer zone, design the site location, acquire equipment and install it.

