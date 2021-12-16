CALYPSO — The town of Calypso has a new mayor, after Mayor David “T-Bone” Tyndall and Commissioners Brandon Nunn, Rubylene Lambert, Joanne Wilson and Marty Taylor were sworn in at the regular monthly meeting of the town board on Monday, Dec. 6.
N.C. Senator Jim Perry, majority leader and personal friend of Tyndall, administered the oath of Mayor and also swore in the new town board. After the swearing-in, the board held a short break, during which those present took the opportunity to meet and greet Sen. Perry, and offer their appreciation to him for taking time out of his schedule to administer the oaths of office for all Calypso Town Board members.
Once the board reconvened, Tyndall expressed his appreciation for being voted into office as mayor and said he was looking forward to working with the new board.
The first order of business was to elect a mayor pro tem. Commissioner Brandon Nunn was elected unanimously.
As part of its regular business, the town board heard from Zoning Officer Jimmy Tyndall, who presented the 2022 schedule for the planning board.
Meetings will be held quarterly at 6 p.m. at Town Hall on the following dates: Jan. 25, April 26, July 26 and Oct. 25.
Jimmy Tyndall also shared the need for more planning board members and said it would be great if those positions could be filled before the next meeting, on Dec. 28, so that the Land Development Ordinance can be presented at the next town board meeting, along with one request for a zoning change. Commissioners discussed several candidates for open planning board positions, and will be contacting those individuals. Mayor Tyndall said he will be at the December meeting to swear in new planning board members.
The board discussed the need to use COVID-19 funds before they expire at the end of the month. Mayor Tyndall suggested that the town use both sides of the marquee sign in front of town hall, because currently, he was concerned with the safety of drivers trying to read it. A motion was made and passed unanimously to make the changes suggested by the mayor.
Mayor Tyndall read the resignation letter of Commissioner Debbie Jones, who was not present at meeting. Her letter was turned in Nov. 26 and made effective immediately; therefore, she did not take office for the 2021-2023 term. The board agreed the individuals with the next highest votes should be asked to serve. Those votes and individuals are: Larry Cashwell, Jeff Cook and Bill Rose. Mayor Tyndall said he would contact those individuals and report back to the board.
After a closed session to discuss personnel matters, the meeting adjourned.
The Calypso Board of Commissioners meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Town Hall may be reached at 919-658-9221.