...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
BEULAVILLE — A new group in Beulaville called the Better Beulaville Community Council (BBCC) hosted a kickoff event on Saturday, July 16, as a way of introducing themselves to the community as well as a way for them to give back before school starts.
“We were super excited! It’s our first what we call block party. We had conversations with the mayor, we had the police chief and the police department come out and block off the roads, and we just wanted to start off by giving back. It’s a good time for the community to come together so they could learn more about BBCC. Some of our goals are education for our youth, overall health for our community. We also want to do some financial things for the community like learning about credit, building wealth in your families, weather that be insurance or economics. We want to do some economics and financial things here,” said organizer Joel Leavens.
At the event, there was music, a bounce house, food, and giveaways.
“It’s lovely. It should happen more often. It helps everybody. It helps the kids because they had hot dogs and hamburgers for them. It gets us together, and it’s just a really nice event. I love it,” said Annie Weaver, an event participant.
A goal of BBCC is to close the gap between the police and the minorities in the community. The Beulaville police department was invited to the cookout and could be seen mingling and even shooting hoops on the basketball court with the kids.
“We were here being visible and communicating, and trying to show the friendly side. We’re trying to make friends and trying to show that everything is not always bad with the police. I like this event. It’s good, and I hope it grows from here,” said Police Chief Jamie Rogers.
At the end of the event, they had a book bag giveaway to help parents get a jump start at getting school supplies for their children. The book bags were separated by age group, and any child who needed one could get one. The council was originally making alternative plans because of the potential rain, but in the end the weather was perfect, the community came together, and it was a good time. According to Leavens, the community is going to be a big part of their success.
“People can follow us on social media, but what we really need is participation. The biggest thing with community involvement is that sometimes the community doesn’t come out. We can only do as much as we can, but if the community doesn’t participate it’s hard for us to know what they need,” Leavens explained.