BEULAVILLE — A new group in Beulaville called the Better Beulaville Community Council (BBCC) hosted a kickoff event on Saturday, July 16, as a way of introducing themselves to the community as well as a way for them to give back before school starts.

“We were super excited! It’s our first what we call block party. We had conversations with the mayor, we had the police chief and the police department come out and block off the roads, and we just wanted to start off by giving back. It’s a good time for the community to come together so they could learn more about BBCC. Some of our goals are education for our youth, overall health for our community. We also want to do some financial things for the community like learning about credit, building wealth in your families, weather that be insurance or economics. We want to do some economics and financial things here,” said organizer Joel Leavens.

