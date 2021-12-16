WALLACE — A large crowd of family and friends packed into the Wallace Woman’s Club Thursday night to watch as longtime mayor Charley Farrior called his final meeting of the Wallace Town Council to order. Farrior’s first and only order of business of the evening was to call his successor, newly elected mayor Jason Wells, to be sworn in to office by Judge Henry Stevens IV.
It was a busy night for the judge, in fact, as he also administered oaths of office to newly-elected council member Jason Davis, re-elected council member Wannetta Carlton and reappointed council member Frank Brinkley all in one evening.
Carlton and Davis were elected in November, and Brinkley, who was serving on the council, came in third place in a race for just two vacant seats. With Wells leaving his council seat to become mayor, it left one seat open and, on a motion from Carlton, Brinkley was quickly and unanimously reappointed to the council to fill the vacant seat.
The council also unanimously voted to re-elect Carlton as mayor pro tem.
Following the oaths of office, new mayor Wells presented Farrior with a proclamation from the council declaring Dec. 11 as Charley Farrior Day in Wallace. The day was marked with the traditional town Christmas parade, and a ceremony honoring Farrior at the train depot.
Farrior’s life in public service began when he was appointed to the town council in 1986, following the death of then-mayor Earl Whitaker. Farrior served on the council for nine years before being elected as mayor in 1995. He served in that capacity uninterrupted for the next 26 years.
Keeping his remarks brief, Farrior thanked his family, council members and town staff for their support over the years.
“I think this is the greatest community in the world,” Farrior said. “I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in the world. I thank my board, I thank the staff, and I thank the citizens of Wallace. Without your support, I wouldn’t be here.”
While looking forward to his new role, Wells said that life without Farrior beside him at the dais will be an adjustment.
“I was elected to the town council six years ago,” Wells said. “I never thought there would be a day when I was on this board and Charley wasn’t there to lead us. He’s been a rock. He has fought for this town for years, through good times and bad.”
Before moving on to a regular meeting agenda filled with audits, staff reports and the other day-to-day work of local government, the council took a brief recess so that well-wishers could congratulate Farrior on his retirement.