FAISON – Parents should be on the lookout for a brand new playground that is set to arrive in Faison this week. The new playground will hold 57 children at the same time, according to Jimmy Tyndall, Faison Public Works director, and zoning administrator. It will feature 14 play activities and five slides.
“We are going to expand the playground area about another 20 feet or so out to the left. This new piece of equipment is huge,” Tyndall said.
A motion to approve the appropriation of $45,000 to purchase playground equipment passed unanimously at the Faison Town Board meeting on Feb. 2.
Sharon Lee, Faison’s Town Clerk, shared that Enviva is donating the play cushion for the playground for added safety.
On other business at the board meeting, town officials discussed:
Applying for a federal grant that could enable the town to repurpose under-utilized areas and make them available for use.
A motion was approved to repair one of the two park horseshoe pits, and place a plaque in memory of Don Patton, who donated his time and money to build them.
Town officials discussed the need for more bids for the addition to the fitness room. Commissioner Blackburn stated that in the near future he would like to address the removal of the old gym. Mayor Carolyn Kenyon stated that she would like to look into the possibility of getting a grant to tear the old gym down.
George Carr expressed his continued interest in helping with the Community Garden and provided members of the board with an update of what has been planted, as well as a list of those who have contributed to the garden. Commissioner Danny Blackburn offered his help to find volunteers who could mow the grass at the Community Garden.
Mayor Kenyon presented a comprehensive plan draft prepared by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill master-level city planning students. The draft encompassed the first three steps of the plan. Mayor Kenyon stated that the UNC-CH students will finish the second part of the plan by May. The state deadline is July 1. The Economic Development Plan Draft passed unanimously as presented.
Mayor Kenyon presented policies and procedures for the utilization of ARPA funds.
Tyndall addressed issues Faison is dealing with at the water treatment plant. He explained issues with the filtration system.
“We only have one filter that we can backwash because the other three are not working properly and cannot be backwashed,” said Tyndall. “When we say the systems are failing it doesn’t mean they are not filtering the water, because they are. The three filters that cannot be backwashed could send media into the water system if they were backwashed. It is very crucial that we get these filters repaired as soon as possible.”
Tyndall added that the Adams Company has introduced engineers who have agreed to help.
“They are currently doing a lot of background work to try to get us moving forward,” said Tyndall. “We are relying on the ARPA funds as well as money delivered to us from the legislature. We have just sent another letter out to state representatives asking them for more money, all they can say is no, but they can also say yes.”
Tyndall stated that it is not that the water quality is going down — that is not the problem because the town is producing good water. He explained when the talk is about getting grant monies, the awards are based on a point system “you get points because you have violations, so we don’t get any points for producing good water.”
According to town officials, Faison is not producing the amount of water it needs to be producing.
“The entire water system is permitted for 1.6 million gallons a day, but that includes Well #5. Right now, the town can only pull maybe 1 million per day, that is with the plant running nonstop and this plant is designed to cycle, on and off, and only drop three feet. If the plant does not shut off everything over there is going to wear out fast.”
Tyndall stated that the toilet at the water plant is not working properly because the building has sunk, and the lines have collapsed. “It would be very expensive to dig through the concrete to fix the lines. We have decided it would be less expensive to purchase a building to put a bathroom in and maybe put a shower so they can shower off when they have been working in the mud and sewer.”
The town received a quote for a repo building for $3,808.67. Members of the board voted unanimously to purchase the building. Motion made by Commissioner Blackburn to appropriate $4,500 to purchase the building and fix it up for a restroom at the Water Plant was seconded by Commissioner Ward and it passed with all in favor.
Sharon Lee presented budget amendments for the recreation fund, general fund, and water-sewer fund, all three amendments passed unanimously.
Members of the board scheduled a budget work session for March 9, at 7 p.m.
The next town board meeting will take place on March 2.