CLINTON — Authorities say that a police officer from North Carolina’s Sampson County has died in a single-car crash.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer was Brent Nelson Hall ,26, of Clinton. The patrol said that he was driving to begin his shift in a department-owned Dodge Charger at a “high rate of speed” on U.S. 701 Business/Northeast Boulevard.
A trooper said Hall was traveling “at an extremely high rate of speed” excess of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control of his vehicle, hit a curb, and hit two light poles before finally coming to rest.
Authorities said that he was not pursuing anyone and did not have the lights and sirens activated. The highway patrol said that he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The wreck remains under investigation.
“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families,” Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren said in a statement.
