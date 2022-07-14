WALLACE — On Saturday, July 9, NFL Running Back Javonte Williams, returned to his high school alma-mater, Wallace Rose-Hill High School, to host a family fun day community event.
Over 100 relatives and community members turned out to enjoy activities and food. Participants enjoyed bouncy houses and slides, ball games, face painting, and balloon art.
Some of the older kids tossed footballs around on the very practice field where Williams got his start. Cotton candy was available outside the Coach Jack Holley Weight Room throughout the event.
A food truck served treats to cool the heat in the parking lot. A lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers was served until all the food was gone. The crowds started trickling in at 9 a.m. and they grew and lingered like one big family reunion until noon.
Williams was present to take pictures and sign autographs. Many people came in UNC Chapel Hill or Denver Broncos gear to get him to sign it. Everything from tiny plastic balls to footballs, jerseys, and shirts were signed.
Picked up in the second round of NFL draft last year, Williams went from playing for Wallace Rose-Hill to UNC Chapel Hill to becoming an NFL Running Back, #33, for the Denver Broncos. Asked how he liked Colorado, he said he was enjoying his time — and the cooler weather — there. Williams knew many of the adults who came to the event, and several of the children who attended were relatives.
Williams is known for being a player of high character and humility with laid back, country values. Even after a year in the big city of Denver, he hasn’t changed much. “I am happy to be able to do something like this to give back to the community,” he said.