KENANSVILLE — Town officials are smiling about the new tech development and excited about a project that will include major improvements to the sewer system at as many as nine locations in Kenansville.
Kenansville’s first Facebook Live streaming of a Board of Commissioners meeting came March 1.
Funding for the upgrade came via the Covid Cares Act.
“We love the idea of people participating from afar, whether it is guests or residents who can watch a meeting from their own home,” said Kenansville Mayor John Garner. “We’ll eventually record it and put it on the town’s website. We're not quite where we want to be but we’re getting there.”
The new window into the town’s work will give residents more insight into a sewer improvement project that has an estimated price tag of $2 million.
That’s the early figure being bandied about as the town has sent out qualifying papers to find an engineering firm.
“We’ve identified several streets where there is no sewer service and we’ll do some of them now, but we can’t afford to do them all,” Garner said.
“We know what some of the preliminary findings will be and have a number of sources to use in terms of finding capital. But I think the $2.2 million gets us in the ballpark money-wise.”
Garner said the town has money from its water and sewer accounts, cash from past capitol improvement ventures and has money from the state agencies.
“Yet it will not be a situation where we can do everything,” he said. “Some of our equipment is old and showing its age. We had problems with flooding at our (sewer) lift stations during Hurricane Florence. We need to address rainwater in our infiltration system.”
Town Manager Chris Roberson said Kenansville does not have outstanding debt service, and that could contribute to the town obtaining money via grants and loans.
“We’re in pretty good shape to do some of the items on our list,” Roberson said. “We have not applied for many grants and feel we may be due.
“We’re still in the very early stages right now and this will probably be a project that draws out the next two or three years.
“We hope to leave no stone unturned in seeking money to assist us with this.”
Here are the areas of concern in the town’s capital improvement plan and an approximate cost for each.
- Page Street sewer extension (from Rutledge Road past Canal Street). Cost: $153,852.
- Old Warsaw Road extension (from Old Warsaw Road to the end of Magnolia Street. Cost: $134,886.
- Fennell Street extension (from Fennell Street to the end of Church Street). Cost: $111,578.
- Sanitary manhole repair townwide. Cost: $490,176.
- Grove Circle Lift Station replacement. Cost: $306,600.
- Church Street Lift Station replacement Cost: $4206,461.
- Pinecrest Lift Replacement, located on Williamson Street. Cost: $233,686.
- Infiltration improvements Phase II (townwide). Cost: $107,209.
- Fire Protection improvements townwide, which includes new hydrants or work on existing ones). Cost: $372,245.
Some of the work is legally mandated, others enhance critical infrastructure, while a number achieve town goals.