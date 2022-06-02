KENANSVILLE – With the start of Hurricane season, June 1 through Nov. 30, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-average hurricane season with a likelihood of 14-21 storms this year, with six to 10 potentially strong enough to become hurricanes and three to six of them becoming major hurricanes.
According to Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management 46% of individuals, especially senior citizens, expect to rely a great deal on people in their neighborhood for assistance within the first 72 hours after a disaster and encourage residents to get involved and be prepared for the hurricane season.
Disaster preparation is important for everyone, especially for people with special medical needs.
Vulnerable populations, particularly those requiring life-sustaining medical equipment operated by electricity should have a plan, whether it be to evacuate or to have the resources needed to ensure life can be sustained in the event of an extended power outage.
“In the fact of an approaching storm, when directed by officials, please choose to leave the area and shelter with friends or relatives inland, as this is the best answer” said Matthew Barwick, Duplin County Emergency Management director/Fire Marshal.
“Our medically vulnerable population should take special heed to this warning due to the extremely limited space available to sustain special medical equipment. Those dedicated to life-sustaining medical equipment should leave the area when directed by officials and seek shelter elsewhere, staying as only the extreme last-case resort. County officials and staff work diligently to make our shelters as comfortable and as prepared as possible. However, potential residents of emergency shelters should know that in a time of need these shelters employ tactics to preserve life and worry less about comfort.”
Residents who evacuate to emergency shelters, should bring with them everything they need to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours. This includes medications and any special dietary foods.
Here are a few recommendations:
- Follow instructions issued by local officials.
- Put together an Emergency Kit and have an evacuation plan before an emergency happens.
- Make copies of important documents such as insurance policies, driver’s license, Social Security card, health insurance, and other financial information and keep them with your emergency kit.
- Make a list of important phone numbers and store copies in your emergency kit.
- Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, and generators
- Keep trees around your home trimmed well before a storm to prevent damage from broken branches.
- Cover all of your home’s windows.
- If bad weather hits, seek refuge in a small interior room, closet, or hallway on the lowest level during the storm. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can. Stay away from windows, skylights, and glass doors.
If the eye of the storm passes over your area, there will be a short period of calm, but at the other side of the eye, the wind speed rapidly increases to hurricane force winds coming from the opposite direction.
If a hurricane hits Duplin County and the governor declares a state of emergency, North Carolina’s price gouging law will go into effect. The law makes it illegal to charge extra high prices during a crisis, know your rights and report instances of price gouging to the Consumer Protection Division.
Take proactive steps to get ready. Find shelter locations using the ReadyNC mobile app and use Listo.gov for disaster preparedness information. People can also download the FEMA App to receive emergency alerts in real-time.