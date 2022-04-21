Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson visited Duplin County on Tuesday, April 12. His first stop was James Sprunt Community College were he toured JSCC’s new nursing facility in the Hoffler Building and learned about the facilities state-of-the-art simulation equipment used by JSCC nursing instructors.
Pictured above from left to right are Commissioner Dexter Edwards, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Dave Fussell President of Duplin Winery, Town Manager Davis Brinson, Dr. Jay Carraway, James Sprunt Community College President, and Renee Sutton, JSCC Chief of Staff.
KENANSVILLE — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson visited Duplin County on Tuesday, April 12 to learn more about Duplin businesses, industries, and workforce development.
“We wanted to give Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson hands-on experience so he could learn more about all Duplin County has to offer,” said Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director.
Robinson’s first stop was James Sprunt Community College where he met with James Sprunt Community College President Dr. Jay Carraway and JSCC Chief of Staff Renee Sutton, among other faculty members.
Robinson learned about the future Work Force Development Center planned at JSCC and toured the college campus to see future needs and desired growth. He also visited their new nursing facility and learned about the state-of-the-art simulation equipment used by JSCC instructors.
Robinson stopped at Duplin Winery for lunch and a meet and greet with County officials.
“We finished our day with a tour of Villari Foods Group,” said Shields. “Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was able to sample the delicious products produced by Villari Foods. He also learned some interesting facts on how Villari Foods feeds our hungry world.”