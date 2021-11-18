KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina Board of Elections recently announced the official results for the Duplin municipal elections.
In Beulaville, Mayor Hutch Jones was re-elected with 81 votes. His opponent write-in candidate Kenneth Jones received six votes.
The two commissioner seats in Beulaville will be filled by Commissioner Gene Wickline who was re-elected receiving 82 votes, and Commissioner Delmas Highsmith who was re-elected receiving 75 votes.
In Calypso, it was a close race for the mayoral seat. Write-in David Tyndall won with 32 votes against incumbent Ryan Cox who received 31 votes.
The five commissioner seats in Calypso will be filled by incumbents Brandon Nunn, who received 51 votes; Debbie Jones, who received 49 votes; Rubylene (Ruby) Lambert, who received 48 votes; Joanne Wilson, who received 45 votes, and Marty Taylor, who received 37 votes.
Additionally, in Calypso, 46 ballots were cast for the “Malt Beverage election off-premises only” and 28 votes against it. 46 ballots were cast for the “Malt Beverage election hotels” and 26 votes against it. 46 ballots were cast for the “Unfortified wine election” and 26 votes against it.
In Faison, Mayor Carolyn T. Kenyon was re-elected with 52 votes.
The three commissioner seats in Faison will be filled by incumbents Billy Ward II, who received 50 votes; Sandy McCarty, who received 49 votes and Sherry Franklin, who received 29 votes.
In Greenevers, Mayor Diane Brown won the mayoral seat with 67 votes against former mayors Jackial Swinson with 45 write-in votes, and Alfred Dixon with 31 votes.
The Greenevers commissioner seats will be filled by incumbents Gregory Carr, who received 109 votes; Mary A. James with 82 votes and Timothy Murphy with 59 votes.
Also, incumbent Kimberly Stallings Hall was re-elected for the unexpired commissioner seat with 86 votes, her opponent was political newcomer and military veteran Joseph Bivens, who received 59 votes.
In Kenansville, incumbent John Dail Garner was re-elected as mayor with 38 votes.
The Kenansville commissioner seats will be filled by incumbent Kirk Bell, who was elected by 39 votes and write-in Linda Tyson, who received 9 votes.
In Magnolia, the commissioner seats will be filled by Ethel W. Southerland, who was elected with 47 votes, Perry J. Raines, who was elected with 40 votes and Jeanine Cavenaugh, who was elected with 37 votes.
In Rose Hill, Sue Bowden a write-in candidate won the mayoral seat with 59 votes. Bowden won against write-in Marty Bostic, who received 33 votes, and write-in Timothy Mateer, who received 31 votes.
The two commissioner seats will be filled by Ross H. Powell, who was re-elected by 94 votes, and incumbent Marsha F. Whaley who was re-elected with 76 votes.
In Teachey, the two commissioner seats will be filled by incumbent Ethylen C. Powell, who was elected with 24 votes, and Patrick Williams who was elected with 18 votes beating Lois McCartney only by 3 votes.
In Wallace, Jason Wells won the mayoral seat with 330 votes. Wells has the highest number of voters in the county.
The two councilman seats will be filled by Jason Davis, who was elected with 167 votes and incumbent Wannetta (Netta) Carlton, who was elected with 161 votes.
Frank Brinkley came close with 157 votes, followed by Linda Sikes with 113 votes and Jody Brooks with 76 votes.
In Warsaw, Mayor A.J. Connors was re-elected with 167 votes.
The two Warsaw commissioner seats will be filled by Ebony Wills, who was elected with 143 votes, and incumbent Russell Eason, who was elected with 131 votes.
As municipal elections conclude, Duplin County gears up for the 2022 statewide primary which is set for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
During this election, voters can choose which candidates they prefer to be on the general election ballot in November 2022.
Duplin voters will find Mount Olive municipal contests on their ballot as they were delayed in 2021 to finalize new electoral districts.
Registered voters who are affiliated with any political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Voters who are unaffiliated can choose a candidate ballot from any party.
Each contest winner on their party’s ballot becomes a nominee who will appear on the ballot in the general election contest. To become the party’s nominee, the candidate must win by at least 30% of the vote plus one.
If no candidate reaches the total necessary to become the nominee in a contest on the ballot, a second primary may be held. The date will depend on whether a federal office is involved.
The 2022 statewide primary voter registration deadline is Feb. 11. The one-stop, in-person early voting period is Feb. 17 through March 5. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is March 1, 2022.
Important dates to remember for the following electoral contest:
Duplin County Board Of Commissioners District 2 and District 3
Duplin County Board of Education District 2 and District 3
Duplin County Clerk Of Superior Court
Duplin County Sheriff
March 8, 2022 (if primary), May 17, 2022 (if runoff), Nov. 8, 2022 (general)
For additional details, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections at https://www.ncsbe.gov