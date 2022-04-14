KENANSVILLE — On Monday, April 4, County Manager, Davis Brinson requested the Board of County Commissioners’ guidance on the implementation strategy of a recent salary study and recommended salary increases for more than 500 county employees.
Last year, the Board voted to fund a salary study conducted by Bakertilly. The study took approximately a year to be completed and the findings were presented to the board during the annual budget retreat earlier this year.
“The finished product was an in-depth overview of the county’s current classification and compensation system as it relates to the county’s positions,” said Brinson, explaining the report included the methodology used by Bakertilly to update the classification and compensation system, options for implementing the compensation system, and for addressing issues related to salary compression among other compensation and pay issues.
“It is the belief of both, Bakertilly and I, that the implementation of the classification and compensation study recommendations will assist our county in attracting new employees and retaining current employees needed to meet the county’s service demand,” said Brinson addressing the Board.
Brinson presented the three options outlined in the study.
“All three options are of course based on the adoption of a new schedule of proposed salary ranges, which have been arrived at using market data obtained in conducting the study,” said Brinson.
Option one would raise all salaries to the minimum of the new pay scale and the cost to implement it would be $3,784,889.84.
Option two, would raise all salaries to the minimum of the new pay scale or provide a 3% increase to employees already over the minimum, the cost to implement option two would be $3,909,822.52. Option three would raise all salaries to the minimum of the new pay scale and provide an additional .5% for each year of service. The cost to implement the third option would be $4,964,228.71.
Brinson recommended the implementation of option three. He explained it would raise the county’s minimum salary across all grades, providing equitable and competitive salaries to all county employees.
“That will make us more competitive to recruit talented and skilled individuals to provide the service that our citizens and visitors depend on us to deliver,” said Brinson.
Currently, Duplin County is 24.53 % below the average minimum salaries of the jurisdictions surveyed for the study.
The county has 595 budgeted positions, including both, general fund and enterprise fund departments. The county budgets for 546 full-time employees and 49 part-time employees, of the budgeted positions, 531, or 89%, are under the recommended minimum of the new proposed salary schedule.
“The proposed changes would move 531 budgeted positions to the new minimum salaries and also addresses salary compression by providing an additional .5% increase for each continuous year of service with the county as of June 30, 2022,” Brinson said, as he explained the cost to implement the proposed salary increases in the fiscal year 2023 would be $4.549,193.78 for general fund departments, and $415, 034.93 for enterprise fund departments, for a total of $4.964, 228.71.
Brinson proposed the use of the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the county for $9,137,752, to cover the increase to the annual budgets in FY 23 and FY 24.
“This will allow the Board two fiscal years to plan and strategize for future funding of the increased operational costs as a result of the pay study implementation,” said Brinson. “I feel that the time has come to put in place the tools to enable our county government to increase the market competitiveness of our compensation program within the regional marketplace and provide increased internal equity among our county positions.”
According to county officials, to conduct the study Bakertilly drafted a comprehensive salary and benefits survey inviting 29 entities to participate. Invited participants were chosen based on demographics, comparable levels of service provided by the entity survey, geographic proximity to Duplin County, and competition for employees. Survey respondents were asked to provide information only on benchmark positions that they considered comparable positions in their organizations. The study was conducted based on the answers of 17 county governments and two municipalities that responded to the survey.
“I firmly believe that employees who feel they are being fairly compensated for their contribution to any organization are more likely to stay motivated, which in turn translates into an individual that would be more willing to put forth their maximum effort to achieve our overall organizational and individual departmental goals,” said Brinson addressing members of the Board and empathizing competitive salaries will lead to lower turnover and higher morale among employees.
“It’s my recommendation and desire that the Board approves and implements option three,” he said.
“Option Three will also implement the salary structure that provides internal equity and sure ensures external competitiveness with other entities in our geographic area. Options one and two do not address one of the greatest obstacles we face in terms of internal equity within our current pay plan – that being compression between new hires and seasoned employees. Our excessive pay compression means that in many cases we’re paying new hires similar or the same rates of pay as other employees with more experience and responsibilities in the same job, which has led to low morale and increased turnover. Option three would help to eliminate our challenges with salary compression by rewarding our employees for their respective knowledge, skills, experience, and abilities.”
The cost of option three including salaries, FICA, Medicare, and retirement broken down by fund is $4.549,193.78 for departments and offices funded with general fund allocations, and for departments funded with enterprise funds the costs are broken down as follows:
Airport $23,759.02, Transportation $61,062.48, Water Department $94,432.67, Solid Waste and Recycling $235,780.76.
According to Brinson between fiscal years 17-18 and 20-21, the county has increased its total fund balance to approximately $8,787,877, “which is an increase of over 53.5%. Expenditures have risen 6.8%.” The county’s total fund balance as a percentage of expenditures was in a downward trend in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and it has risen from 29% in the fiscal year 2018 to 42% in the fiscal year 2021.
“This goes to prove that we are on firmer financial footing than we have been in years, if not decades, and it’s been made possible through the fact that in the past few years, this Board as well as the previous Board had taken the necessary steps to shore up our financial position in this County,” said Brinson.
“You have given me the proper guidance and direction to stabilize our yearly revenues and expenditures, which has helped to provide us with sufficient cash flow to meet the operational needs, while at the same time, allowing us to build our reserve to insulate us from unforeseen future circumstances and save for needed capital improvements.”
The County manager spoke about the successful steps the county has been able to take.
“In a short period of time, we’ve been able to make significant capital investments in our equipment, our vehicle fleet, our facilities, and our IT infrastructure,” he added. “Now it is time that we invest in our most valuable asset, our human capital.”
After Brinson’s presentation, the board moved to open the floor for discussion and participants proceeded to address the pros and cons of a salary increase.
“I want everybody here to understand exactly what is going on. We are paying for this with ARPA money, $9 some million we got ...and in two years when that runs out, that’s a twelve and a half-cent tax increase just to cover this $5 million package it’s been presented to us, and that is gonna be a hard pill to swallow in two years,” said Commissioner Elwood Garner. “I know times are tough, they’re tough with everybody, not only county employees but every citizen in this county. I understand we’ve got very good employees in this county and I appreciate what our county employees do.”
Garner stated his main concern was “tying the Board’s hands in two years to a twelve-and-a-half-cent tax increase, and I don’t think we can by law do that.”
Tim Wilson, County Attorney corroborated Garners’ observation, stating “I don’t think that a board two years from now, is legally bound to pay the same salary.”
The second concern involved two counties that were used in the study.
“If you can explain to me how we are comparable to New Hanover and Cumberland County, I would love to hear it,” said Garner highlighting that Duplin does not have the tax base that New Hanover and Cumberland have.
Brinson explained that Duplin County competes with New Hanover County for employees.
“They take our employees, we’ve had employees leave,” said Brinson. “People in Wallace, they live 40-45 minutes from downtown Wilmington, that’s the biggest population center in our county and they go there to work because they can make $8,000- $10,000 more a year.”
Commissioner Dexter Edwards also addressed the Board, he spoke about how he originally voted against conducting the study. “I knew we needed to raise our employees’ pay,” he explained, elaborating his main concern back then was needing to know how they would be able to fund it.
“Well, luckily, you know, as Mr. Garner has stated, we have a short-term release with the funds we’ve got. We can fix the problem short term,” Edwards said. “I am not gonna totally agree with Mr. Garner’s statement on the fact that we are requiring the future board to have a .12% tax increase. I heard the county manager say that we have two years to continue to work on a strategic plan of how to fund this. What I will agree with Mr. Garner is if you look at it today, that’s exactly how it calculates. So he’s not wrong in this calculation... We need to work diligently over the next two years on coming up with ways and opportunities to continue to bless our employees and take care of our taxpaying citizens. But this is long overdue.”
Wilson said for him, implementing the recommendations would be the right call, that a salary increase is 10-20 years overdue since past Boards have refused to do it.
“I agree with Dexter and understand what Elwood is saying about tying another Board’s hands, but that’s legally just not the case. We’re not legally binding anyone to anything. At all. Any Board could do whatever he wanted to do,” Wilson said. “This needs to happen. A lot of things need to happen. I can easily say on my 10-11 years on this Board that the county is in by far, the best position that it’s ever been since I’ve been serving here, so if now it’s not the right time, then there is no other right time.”
Commissioner Wayne Branch also addressed the Board and shared he believed there’s no need to continue the delay.
“It is time to do the right thing by our most vital asset, and that is our people,” said Commissioner Branch. “I respect what Commissioner Garner stated, but we don’t know what we don’t know. Two years is a long time for us to come together and possibly have another crossroad.”
Branch highlighted that now, as a result of the pandemic, the town has an opportunity to make things right.
“We have what many may say is a shortfall to give to our people,” said Branch. “If not now, when? If not you, who? And if not here, where? ... So, if you have an opportunity to make a difference, I’m a firm believer that it’s in the best interest of us all to do what is necessary to make that difference. So I have no reservation--none whatsoever — to utilize that which I believe is a blessing and some different interests in the way to give to our people...”
“We have to make the necessary tough decisions as we move forward. I believe that you will recall this night. We took it upon ourselves to do what was right in the interest of the people, so that when and if we had to make those tough decisions down the road, you can reflect upon the simple fact that we’re doing it for the best interest of the people,” he added.
Branch spoke about the importance of doing what is right and long overdue.
“We can’t walk forward looking backward, we only tip into the past just to show up what we need to do present, and as a result of what we can do presently, our future will look a lot better,” Branch said.
So I commend fellow Board members on the decision that we are getting ready to make. In the best interest of the higher it goes, but at the end of the day, it is my hope that we will be able to move forward from this and continue to rise.”
Edwards asked the Board to vote. One by one, each member voted in favor to approve the implementation strategy and recommended salary increases.
“This was a unanimous decision by the whole Board. I thank the Board, I thank Mr. Davis, and I thank you the employees, those of you that are here tonight. I hope y’all see the confidence this board has in you, and the leadership that you have in Mr. Davis. We are going to move the cheese,” said Edwards cheerfully. “We are moving forward.”
The next Board of County Commissioners meeting will be on Monday, April 18.