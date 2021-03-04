WARSAW — Michael Baker isn’t afraid to admit what he calls, “a big baby fear.”
Baker, who recently moved to the town known for the oldest Veteran’s Day parade, is “squeamish and won’t apologize” that he is afraid to take a needle into his arm, even if it helps keep him alive and out of the hospital. He would do it once, but likely not twice.
“I get faint and have even passed out,” Baker said.
Baker and others will soon be able to spring into action, possibly before the clocks are reset for daylight savings.
By March 14, he’s hoping to get up the courage to have Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved Covid-19 vaccine injected into his arm.
“I’m 60 and have been in hiding,” he said. “But I’m going to do the right thing and protect myself. I can do this … once.”
The third approved vaccine for the coronavirus will start being delivered this week and top health experts are calling it a game-changer.
J&J’s $1 billion contract is expected to bring 37 million single-shot doses by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.
Choosing the newest vaccine over ones from Pfizer and Moderna was a simple choice for Baker, who has done his homework on his pick.
“It will keep me out of the hospital, keep me from dying and keep me from spreading the disease,” he said. “I’m sold. And I have my courage up.”
The newest vaccine will indeed do all the things that shots from Pfizer and Moderna, while carrying a small disclaimer: It’s a little less effective in clinical research than its predecessors.
“That’s really because of the way it was tested,” Baker said. “I’ve talked to my doctor and studied it for about two months now.
“I mean, just sitting here, what else could I do but dig into finding a solution?”
The Center for Disease Control approved the new vaccine overwhelmingly for anyone age 18 and older.
Covid-19 has killed more than 511,000 Americans nationwide, including a close friend of Baker.
“That’s exactly when you have a moment of reasoning,” he said. “Until that point it’s all about someone else in some other state or some other city or town.
“It becomes real — real quick.”
The newest vaccine also does not have to be kept at the same sub-zero temperature as those from Pfizer and Moderna, making it easier to transport and administer.
CDC officials are calling the vaccine “another milestone toward an end to the pandemic.”
Yet health organizations everywhere are warning the public to continue to wear face masks, social distance from other and avoid large gatherings, even while America is reopening schools, restaurants and outdoor activities.
Baker is hopeful the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to him, and has spoken with his doctors about it. But many Americans not nearly as sensitive to a shot in the arm won’t have that choice.
Nonetheless the road to recovery has three equally good highways, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease expert.
“Take the one that is offered to you,” he said “regardless of which one you prefer. I tell everyone, including family members the same thing.
“They all work.”
Last week, school teachers and staff across America were among the third designated group to be approved for a vaccine.
Food service workers are next on the block.
Pfizer and Moderna shots have been shown to be 95 percent protective, while Johnson & Johnson’s was 72 percent. But they were never compared side-by-side.
Several surveys suggest people prefer Moderna and Pfizer, even though both are two-vaccine doses. In one study only 7 percent picked Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as a first choice. But 58 percent said they wanted Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine rather than wait a month or two for a Johnson & Johnson shot.
More than a year removed from the first virus case, hope springs eternal for a nation fed up with the pandemic.