The mission of the Duplin County Education Foundation includes “promoting the development of character, integrity, leadership, and scholarship of young people attending public schools in Duplin County.” As a member of the board of directors, I recently had the opportunity and joy of interviewing high school seniors who applied for scholarships awarded by the Foundation. Two other board members and I interviewed seven bright, engaging, and inspiring young people. They all have set high goals for furthering their education and vocations. In answer to the question, “Where do you see yourself in ten years?” the majority of the students said they hoped and planned to be living and working in Duplin County and giving back to the community that raised them. Each student was asked twelve questions. While I was impressed with the thoughtful answers of all seven students, the responses of two students in particular interested me. When asked, “What would your teachers say are your strengths and your weaknesses?” one teen honestly admitted, “I have realized that I need to remember that not everybody thinks the same way I think or has the same opinions I have about things.” He then went on to tell us about an experience he had as a school leader that made him understand how important it is to know what you believe in and stand for, but also to listen to the other person’s point of view. Similarly, another student responded to the question, “What do you think is America’s most serious problem right now?” by identifying the divisiveness in our culture and the unwillingness of people to listen to each other before attacking people who disagree with them. In a nutshell, he identified the problem as rudeness. Compared to the many challenges we face as a community and nation, at first rudeness might not seem like such a serous issue. However, consider how difficult it is and will be to solve the problems that face our community and nation when we do not listen to one another, seek common ground, and work together to build a stronger, healthier, safer, and more just society for everyone. On March 11, 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released their second album Dèjá Vu which included their hit song, “Teach Your Children Well.”
While the song addresses the inevitable disagreements older and younger generations have, it also encourages the younger generation to listen to and learn from what their elders share from their experiences and be guided by the best wisdom as they forge their own lives in the future. Despite the song’s title, it is not all about the elder teaching and guiding the younger. The second half of the song says, “And you of tender years can’t know the fears that your elders grew by. And so please help them with your youth, they seek the truth before they can die. Teach your parents well.” This I know: During the scholarship interviews, the children/teens we hope to teach well taught this parent/elder well.